Swami chatbot becomes a hit with Sabarimala pilgrims
Swami chatbot is an information tool which gives quick answers to important questions on the Sabarimala pilgrimage
A chatbot that offers valuable information for Sabarimala pilgrims ranging from food charts, temple timings and KSRTC bus schedules has become a huge hit.
Part of the government's initiative to deploy technology to make the Sabarimala pilgrimage safe and efficient for devotees, the Swami chatbot, as it is known, was launched by the Pathanamthitta district administration in Kerala on November 15.
Essentially, it is an information tool which gives quick answers to important questions on the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Notably, it is also turning out to be a life-saving tool, efficiently managing 1,768 emergency cases, most of which are medical in nature. Additionally, the chatbot has also been able to track missing persons and help them to reunite with their families.
Temple timings to ensuring safety
The chatbot offers assistance to devotees on the temple timings along with the updates regarding Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) bus schedules.
"The chatbot has played a key role in emergency assistance. So far, it has handled 1,768 emergency cases, mostly medical emergencies, and has been instrumental in reuniting missing persons with their families, ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims," said a press release from the district administration.
In just 10 days of its launch, the chatbot reached 75,000 users handling on an average 5,000 to 10,000 requests daily, said the district administration in its press note. Its primary purpose is to make the pilgrimage easier and more organised by providing instant information and support, added the note.
Further, the Pathanamthitta District Administration will continually enhancing this service. “In the coming week, we will be adding weather updates to the chatbot's capabilities, providing pilgrims with real-time information to help them plan their visit more effectively," the note read.
How to activate chatbot?
How can devotees activate the chatbot? Just send a "Hi" to 6238008000.
"The overwhelming response we've received demonstrates the bot's effectiveness in improving the pilgrimage experience and assisting pilgrims in real time," said the Pathanamthitta administration.