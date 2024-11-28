Swami chatbot becomes a hit with Sabarimala pilgrims

A chatbot that offers valuable information for Sabarimala pilgrims ranging from food charts, temple timings and KSRTC bus schedules has become a huge hit.

Part of the government's initiative to deploy technology to make the Sabarimala pilgrimage safe and efficient for devotees, the Swami chatbot, as it is known, was launched by the Pathanamthitta district administration in Kerala on November 15.

Essentially, it is an information tool which gives quick answers to important questions on the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Notably, it is also turning out to be a life-saving tool, efficiently managing 1,768 emergency cases, most of which are medical in nature. Additionally, the chatbot has also been able to track missing persons and help them to reunite with their families.

Temple timings to ensuring safety

The chatbot offers assistance to devotees on the temple timings along with the updates regarding Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) bus schedules.

"The chatbot has played a key role in emergency assistance. So far, it has handled 1,768 emergency cases, mostly medical emergencies, and has been instrumental in reuniting missing persons with their families, ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims," said a press release from the district administration.