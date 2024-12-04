Stalin, Pinarayi to attend Periyar Memorial, library inaugural in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, established in honour of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy, will be inaugurated at Vaikom in Kerala, on December 12.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will attend the ceremony.

Vijayan will preside over the event and deliver the keynote address, according to an official release issued on Wednesday.

MK Stalin will officially inaugurate the memorial and library, set up in Kottayam district, it added.

Several dignitaries, including Kerala Ministers V N Vasavan and Saji Cheriyan, as well as Tamil Nadu Ministers Durai Murugan, E V Velu, and M P Saminathan, are scheduled to speak at the event.

Kerala Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and Kottayam District Collector John V Samuel are also expected to attend the event, the release stated. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)