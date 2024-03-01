Shun violence to attain political ends: Kerala governor tells parties

Wayanad (Kerala), March 1 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday said there was a "cult of violence" being promoted in the state and urged all political parties to rethink their strategies and "give up violence to achieve political ends".

Khan was speaking to the media after visiting the family of 20-year-old Siddharthan, a student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode here, who was found hanging in his hostel bathroom recently and whose death has stirred up the political waters in the state.

The Governor said that despite Kerala having 100 percent literacy and a great cultural and literary heritage, "certain forces are promoting the cult of violence" in the society.

Khan said that young people were being "trained in violent methods, high-handedness and bullying".

"I appeal to Kerala society and every party to rethink their strategies. Give up violence. Violence, ultimately, does not solve any problems. Violence is a negation of civilised conduct, democracy, ethical values, humanity and humanness.

"So, I appeal to each and every political party to give up violence as a method to achieve political ends and to stop training the youngsters in violent methods." the Governor said.

He claimed that the verdict in the T P Chandrasekharan case demonstrated the state's cult of violence.

"There cannot be greater proof as senior leaders of a political party have been convicted and their sentences upheld by the Kerala High Court," he said.

They were convicted for killing one of their own colleagues who had dissented with them, the Governor added.

Khan, in an apparent reference to Communism, said that in this backdrop, the society has to rethink the need for a system "which has collapsed all over the world".

"It has collapsed because it ran on violence and separation of the spirit. But, unfortunately, it is still going on," he said.

On being asked whether he believes the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), was involved in the death of Siddharthan, Khan said that it was "obvious".

He claimed that everyone, including the police and the college authorities, know that the Students Federation of India (SFI) was allegedly involved in the death of the victim.

The SFI has denied these allegations.

At the same time, he also said that the youngsters were merely pawns and that he would not blame them.

"Why? Because they are being trained," Khan said.

Without mentioning whom he was referring to, the Governor further said, "They want to create an army of people who cannot apply for passports or jobs anywhere due to the criminal cases against them, and become totally dependent on some political leaders." He further said that he came to meet the parents of Siddharthan and share their grief.

"My heart goes out to the family. They are a brave family. My sympathies are with them," he said.

Siddharthan, a second year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student, was found hanging in his hostel bathroom on February 18.

As of now, nine students have been arrested in connection with his death.

There are 18 accused in the case who have been booked for various offences, including abetment of suicide, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under the IPC and the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.

The victim's parents have claimed that some of his college mates told them that he was beaten to death by some local SFI leaders and activists.

The father contended that according to the postmortem report, his son's body had three days' worth of injuries and an empty stomach, which indicated that he was brutally beaten up and not given any food. PTI

