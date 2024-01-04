Kerala: Shobana’s presence at Modi event creates a stir

Actress Shobhana’s enthusiastic participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Kerala has ignited intense discussions, with some saying it will be too early to believe "she has been sucked into Hindutva politics".

Shobhana usually cuts a wide berth with politics. She has not been seen in any event related to any political party. But her presence as a surprise guest at an event in Thrissur on January 3, where Modi primarily addressed women, raised eyebrows. Escpecially, since the event seemingly turned out to kickstart the BJP’s election campaign in Kerala.

Shobhana praises women's reservation bill

In a brief speech prepared bilingually in Malayalam and English, Shobana said, “I have never witnessed such a gathering of women before. The passage of the women’s reservation bill under the leadership of Modiji has liberated numerous aspirations."

“Countless dreams will now find support, and our talented youth will be inspired to contribute to the Nava Bharat (New India). While we have previously known only one Sakuntala Devi, Kalpana Chawla or Kiran Bedi, the enactment of the reservation bill … will empower New India to nurture many more exceptional women,” she said.

Shobana’s participation in the BJP event – she is a noted classical dancer and actor who has won several awards – has led to passionate discussions in political and social media circles in Kerala.

While the BJP views it as a step forward towards winning support from a non-political constituency, the Opposition hit out at Shobana for seemingly endorsing Hindutva politics too readily. But this assessment may not be wholly right, warned S Saradakkutty, noted Malayalam author and social critic.

Another view

“Shobana is not in the same league as Shabana Azmi or Mallika Sarabhai when it comes to engaging in politics or speaking on political stages. Her participation in the programme might have been more of an artistic opportunity to share the stage with the prime minister, similar to her involvement in the Kerala government’s Keraleeyam programme last November,” she said.

“Labelling her a Sangh Parivar agent would likely only benefit the BJP-RSS, considering she doesn’t have much to lose from such a tag,” she added.

Roping in cultural figures

The BJP has been continuously trying to draw cultural figures into its ranks in Kerala although it has not achieved widespread success.

Notable film stars like Suresh Gopi, Devan, Krishnakumar and Lakshmi Priya have joined the party. Suresh Gopi, in particular, has become a prominent figure since his nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

He has been fielded as a candidate twice for both the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections from Thrissur. At one point, he was even considered for the role of leading the party in Kerala.

BJP fails to make a dent

Besides these few celebrities, the saffron party has struggled to attract big names, with the exceptions of Dr KS Radhakrishnan, an academic, and E Sreedharan, the Metro man.

Some film fraternity members, who contested on the BJP ticket such as director Rajasenan and actor Raghu Damodaran (Bheeman Reghu) resigned from the party and joined the CPI(M).

Given the entrenched influence of the communist parties in Kerala’s cultural landscape, the BJP’s efforts seem peripheral. Historically, a majority of cultural figures have been hesitant even to share the stage with them.

PT Usha, a staunch supporter of the Modi government and a Rajya Sabha member and the president of the Indian Olympic Association, was convener of the Thrissur event’s organising committee. But her speech praising Modi appeared somewhat rigid in language and totally out of sync with the convention, leading to an awkward moment during the proceedings.

Wooing CPI(M) critics

Mariya Kutty, the octogenarian from Idukki district who gained attention by walking the streets with a begging bowl to protest the delayed welfare pension for over three months, was among the invitees for Modi’s event. Despite claiming to be a Congress worker for decades, Mariya Kutty has been consistently making headlines as she vehemently criticises Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government, using harsh language.

She even approached the Kerala high court against the government and the CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani for allegedly publishing false news about her after her protest and forcing the newspaper to publish an apology.

In a smart move, the BJP wooed her, leaving the Congress red-faced as the Congress-led UDF had supported Mariya Kutty all along even in the filing of her litigation in the high court.

Other notables

Vaikkom Vijayalakshmi, an award-winning playback singer with vision impairment, and international woman cricketer Minnu Mani were also two other notables who shared the stage with the prime minister along with Shobana.

Modi came down heavily on the Kerala government, particularly raking up the gold smuggling case of 2020. He went on to lavish praise on PT Usha and Anju Bobby George, one of the invitees to the Christmas party organised by Modi in New Delhi.

Kerala's daughters

Referring to Usha and Anju George as the daughters of Kerala, Modi said: “Various daughters of Kerala, including Bhagirathi Amma, Anju Bobby George and PT Usha, among others, have brought great laurels to India. They have shaped India’s freedom, culture and constitution. Nari Shakti, youth, farmers and the poor are the only four castes in India.”

Apart from Nari Shakti, he kept emphasising on ‘Modi’s guarantee’ throughout his speech.

Modi also listed the initiatives taken by his government to help women – 10 crore LPG connections, 11 crore water pipe connections, 12 crore toilets, enhanced maternity benefits and Suvidha bank accounts for women.

Left hits out

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) was quick to respond to Modi's speech. K Rajan, Kerala revenue minister said, "What guarantee was he talking about? Does he assure our rightful Union grant? Does he guarantee the implementation of women’s reservation in the upcoming election? Did he utter a single word about the woman in Manipur who was disrobed by his men?”

The women’s convention was strategically organised by the BJP in Thrissur, a constituency they aim to win with Suresh Gopi as their candidate. This event also marked the commencement of their election campaign in Kerala.