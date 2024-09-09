Schools, colleges to be shut in Kerala capital today due to water supply disruption

The Thiruvananthapuram district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions under the city corporation limits on Monday (September 9) as the Kerala Water Authority is yet to restore water supply in the state capital after a pipeline realignment work.

The educational institutions that will be closed include schools and professional colleges. The state government has said the exams that were scheduled on September 9 will be rescheduled. The ongoing admission process in the colleges will, however, not be affected, it said.

Water supply in certain parts of the city has been disrupted for the past few days due to the realignment of pipelines as part of the track doubling work on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line.

(With agency inputs)