Sabarimala women entry: Kerala govt will respond in SC after legal review: CPI (M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 13 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday said that the party has decided that the LDF government should give an "appropriate response" in the Supreme Court regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala after examining its legal and constitutional aspects.

Govindan, at a press conference here, also said that the apex court had sought the state's response on seven queries and none of them ask whether women should be allowed to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The CPI(M) state secretary was responding to reporters' queries regarding the party and the government's stand on women's entry into Sabarimala.

"The CPI(M) state secretariat decided that, as required, the Kerala government may give an appropriate response (in the Supreme Court) after examining its legal and constitutional aspects.

"The state secretariat decided that keeping in mind the current circumstances and after examining the legal aspects, the necessary decision should be taken," Govindan said.

He also claimed that the party was not saying that there was any change in its stand.

Govindan further claimed that the apex court has not asked whether women entry at Sabarimala should be allowed or not.

"We have to reply to seven questions and none of them ask whether women should be allowed entry into Sabarimala or not. It is not just about Sabarimala, it is a constitutional issue before the apex court that concerns all religions," he said.

Regarding protection of customs, Govindan said that the party's stand has always been that a decision has to be taken after discussions with experts and 'pundits' in the field.

"CPI(M) has always considered the feelings of the believers/devotees," he added.

The prevailing practice at Sabarimala restricts the entry of women of menstruating age at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Sabarimala shrine, had recently said that it will file an affidavit before the Supreme Court to preserve existing traditions when the court considers petitions related to the entry of women of menstruating age at the hill shrine.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had allowed the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple and it was supported by the CPI(M) back then.

The review petitions are currently under consideration, and the apex court has asked the aggrieved parties, including the state government, to state their stand before March 14. PTI

