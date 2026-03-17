‘Congress is BJP’s B-team,’ Pinarayi Vijayan says after Rajya Sabha polls

The results of the latest Rajya Sabha elections have once again exposed the Congress party as the B team of the Sangh Parivar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to him, the Congress seeks votes from the people by raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but at crucial moments adopts a political line that opens the door for the saffron party’s victories.

BJP victory in RS polls

In Odisha, cross-voting enabled a BJP-backed candidate to win. The very party that claims it will resist the BJP ended up creating favourable conditions for it behind the scenes.

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In Bihar, he pointed to what he described as even more blatant political duplicity. At a time when the Mahagathbandhan’s numbers should have ensured victory, three Congress MLAs abstained from voting, creating an advantage for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This once again proved crucial in increasing the BJP’s strength in the Upper House.

He said this is not an isolated instance. Across states, Congress' actions, including resignations, cross-voting and political manoeuvring, have helped the BJP secure additional Rajya Sabha seats.

‘Congress aiding BJP’

He also recalled that in 2024, the BJP won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. This time, he said, the Congress could win the seat there only because the BJP chose not to field a candidate.

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“Anti-BJP in slogans, but supportive in practice, this is the real politics of the Congress,” he said, adding that the party’s claim of leading secular politics while allegedly aiding the BJP is a mockery of Indian democracy.

“In this context, the question arises: who is the BJP’s B team? If not the Congress, then who?” he asked.