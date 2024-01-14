Row over Modi’s Guruvayur visit as wedding schedules go for a toss

Kerala’s famous Guruvayur temple on Wednesday (January 17) is all set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit the temple to attend the wedding of Bhagya, the daughter of actor-turned-BJP leader and former MP Suresh Gopi.

Modi will not only attend the wedding rituals at the kalyana mandapam in the East Nada of the temple but also offer prayers inside the temple before the ceremony takes place. He is scheduled to arrive at the temple by 8 am to offer prayers and leave by 9 am after attending Bhagya’s wedding ceremony, according to officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to attend the ceremony.

Twelve other couples were also scheduled to marry at the temple that day between 8.40 and 9.15 am. But with the Prime Minister calling on the deity, they have had to change either the wedding venue or the timing of the ceremony.

This has led to a political slugfest in Kerala, with the ruling CPI(M) and opposition BJP exchanging barbs, while the affected couples rue the last-minute changes they have been forced to make.

Tight security measures

The PM's visit will involve tight security measures, with Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos and NSG guards securing the temple premises and the 3 km perimeter around it. The SPG has also issued instructions to Kerala Police and the Guruvayur Devaswom Board, explicitly directing them to cancel all prior bookings on the day.

One of the couples has already cancelled their booking for the wedding at the temple, according to a member of the Devaswom Board.

According to officials, ordinary devotees will not be permitted to enter the temple premises for more than three hours, while certain rituals, such as the first meal for children, will not take place that day.

Inconvenience for wedding parties

“No wedding is being cancelled or postponed. They have been requested to alter the time of the ceremony as directed by the security detail of the Prime Minister,” said KP Vinayan, administrative officer of the board.



“In fact, we do not know exactly the requirements for the Prime Minister’s visit. The SPG has told us that they would be taking over the temple premises from 6 am to 9 am and no one without their clearance would be allowed inside,” said a Devaswom Board member. “It’s true that no wedding party is asked to cancel their ceremony, but there would be inconvenience when this kind of a VIP visit happens,” the member told The Federal.

“One party has already cancelled their booking, but we do not know if it is due to this visit,” he added.

No controversies

The Federal reached out to several couples and their families who had to change the timing of their wedding ceremonies. However, most were not willing to openly discuss the matter. Almost everyone found it inconvenient as they had already made arrangements and invited guests to the temple for their wedding.

“Look, this is one of the most important days in my life, and I do not want it to be remembered as part of a controversy,” said a bride, who was set to tie the knot on the day. “If I respond to your queries, obviously it will make news and may go out of proportion as it involves prominent people, including the Prime Minister of India. We are ordinary people who do not want to get embroiled in controversies,” added the 25-year-old woman.

One of the relatives of a groom-to-be, who has been asked to come to the temple early morning for the wedding, was candid while admitting the inconvenience the Prime Minister’s visit has caused to them.

“We got a call from the police the other day and we met the station house officer. He requested us to make some changes in our plan and we had no choice,” the relative told The Federal.

They have been given the time slot of around 5 am on January 17. They are required to obtain passes for 20 people, who will attend the ceremony, a day before. “While it is undoubtedly inconvenient, we understand that adjustments are necessary in a situation like this. The police and officials were very considerate towards us, I should say,” he added.

BJP vs CPI(M) slugfest

Meanwhile, the wedding, with the Prime Minister as a guest, a hot debate has broken out in Malayalam social media, with supporters on both sides of the political divide taking on each other. The CPI(M) activists contend that if it were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or his colleagues causing such inconvenience, the situation would have escalated. The BJP supporters, on the other hand, defend the Prime Minister, asserting that these are merely protocol measures. They argue that any time for a wedding is considered auspicious especially when it takes place before Lord Krishna.

Over 150 weddings take place at the Guruvayur temple on any auspicious day. On September 5, 2016, a record 264 weddings took place at the temple s