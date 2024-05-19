Red alert issued for four districts in Kerala as heavy rainfall predicted until May 21

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued red alert for four districts in Kerala - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Alappuzha - forecasting extremely heavy rainfall until May 21.

As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to remain vigilant.

With expectations of heavy rainfall within a short timeframe, there's a risk of flash floods and urban waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas. Landslides may also be triggered by prolonged rainfall. In light of this, authorities are urging residents, especially those in hilly and coastal regions, to exercise caution and stay alert.

The IMD has also sounded orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam district until Tuesday.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Earlier in the day, the Idukki District Collector ordered a ban on night travel through the hilly areas of the district from Sunday until the red and orange alerts are withdrawn.

"Strict instructions have been issued to the District Superintendent of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrates, Regional Transport Officers, and Tehsildars to implement the ban effectively," an official statement said.

Mining activities have been banned in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts in view of the forecast for heavy rain.

The southern district of Thiruvananthapuram experienced heavy rains on Saturday night, leading to waterlogging in the city and its suburbs, affecting normal life.

Visuals aired by news channels showed that houses and shops were flooded in some parts. Due to the non-completion of the Smart City Road, waterlogging has worsened in many places. In some areas, canals crisscrossing the capital city and its suburbs overflowed.

The affected people alleged that the lack of pre-monsoon cleaning of canals and drainage systems was the reason for the waterlogging in the capital city and its suburbs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)