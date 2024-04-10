Real ‘Kerala story’: Hindus, Muslims join hands to renovate 400-year-old Durga temple

Hindus and Muslims have joined hands to renovate a 400-year-old Durga temple in Kerala’s Muslim-dominated Malappuram district in an exemplary symbol of syncretism.

Officials of the Muthuvallur Sree Durga Bhagavathy Temple say half of the nearly Rs 50 lakh spent so far on the ongoing project at Muthuvallur has been provided by generous members of the Muslim community.

A 173-cm tall idol of Goddess Durga will be consecrated during a three-day event that will start on May 7. The first phase of the project is almost complete. Work on four sub-temples is over.

Muslim generosity

According to temple authorities, the temple renovation began in 2015.

"We requested contributions from people beyond the religious and communal divide... Several people contributed immensely. I am happy to say Muslims have contributed a major chunk," Chandran P, president of the management committee of the temple, told PTI.

Chandran recalled how Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) chief Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal and party stalwarts such as PK Kunhalikutty responded positively to their request for contributions.

Muslims’ role

Thangal even visited the temple last year to help raise money.

The temple, which devotees visit to seek divine blessings for a trouble-free marital life, removal of physical ailments, cure from mental problems and freedom from economic misery, is located in a largely Muslim area.

Muslim involvement in preserving the shrine is multi-faceted. They have helped in copper-plating the dome in recent years. The community has also supplied construction materials, beside supplying vegetables for temple festivals.

Monetary contributions

A Muslim man donated Rs 2 lakh while another member of the community contributed Rs 1 lakh for the renovation works, Chandran said.

A brochure released by the temple authorities prominently features a photo of IUML’s Thangal along with the temple tantri Thekkiniyedath Tharananellur Padmanabhan Unni Namboothiripad.

No hate

"It is a place where all communities, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians, live together happily and unitedly,” Chandran was quoted as saying.

“No venomous propaganda or hate campaign can break this long tradition of harmony.”