Rahul visits Kerala to pay homage to Sonia's personal secretary

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 17 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid homage to P P Madhavan, his mother Sonia Gandhi's long-term personal secretary, who died in Delhi a day ago due to a heart attack, Congress party sources said.

Rahul, who arrived in Kerala in the morning, reached Madhavan's residence at Cherussery village in Thrissur district around 9 am and met his family, party sources said.

He spent around 45 minutes with the bereaved family, consoled them and expressed his condolences.

The LoP also placed wreaths on Madhavan's mortal remains on his and Sonia Gandhi's behalf, the sources said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also paid his respects and placed a wreath on behalf of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, they said.

Besides Rahul and Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala and other senior party leaders and workers also paid homage to Madhavan. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)