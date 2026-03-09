Expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil says party will decide on his election bid

Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 9 (PTI) MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was expelled from the Congress following three sexual assault cases, on Monday said the decision on whether he would contest the upcoming election would be up to the party.

Mamkootathil, who returned to his constituency here after receiving bail in all sexual assault cases, told reporters that he would remain a follower of the party even after being expelled from the Congress.

When asked whether he would contest the upcoming election, the MLA said he had not made any such declaration.

"It was the party that fielded me for the election. If the party asks me to contest, I will contest. If the party asks me not to contest, I will not contest," he said.

When told that he was now outside the party, Mamkootathil said, "Even then, let the party decide." Replying to a question on whether he was sad about not being able to contest the upcoming election for Congress, Mamkootathil said he has been in politics for 18 years and that during that time, he had been an MLA for only 1.5 years.

"I am not adamant that in public life one should be a public representative. Being a public representative is a big thing, that too in a constituency like Palakkad," he said.

Mamkootathil said that despite not being from Palakkad, people elected him as their MLA with a record margin.

When asked about the possible candidate in Palakkad, he said the people of the constituency have good conviction on such matters.

"Palakkad has always elected people who uphold its secular stand. Even during challenging times, Palakkad has taken the right decision," he said.

Regarding reports of the Congress fielding actor Ramesh Pisharody, Mamkootathil declined to comment, saying, "Is it so?" Mamkootathil has received bail in three cases related to allegedly sexually assaulting women after promising to marry them. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)