Rahul hails Kerala’s healthcare, says he will bring Sonia to state

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the healthcare and palliative care in Kerala as one of the best in the country. And after describing Kerala and his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad "as one big extended family", he said that his next plan was to bring his mother Sonia Gandhi to the southern state.

Gandhi’s pat for Kerala's healthcare system came when he spoke after laying the foundation stone of the Pain and Palliative Care Society building in Thiruvali at Malappuram.

"(Kerala) leads the way as far as healthcare and palliative care is concerned," he added.

Gandhi also said he was pleased with the level of community participation in Kerala when it came to healthcare as well as education.

He expressed hope that the palliative care centre would be "a small step in taking forward the community healthcare vision of the state".

He said he was ready to help in any way he could but admitted that the funds he got as an MP were limited and had to be distributed carefully.

More praise

Earlier in the day, at the release of a book on the late Muslim League leader P Seethi Haji here, Gandhi said Kerala and the hill constituency of Wayanad were like a home to him.

"I consider it like coming back to my family and meeting my friends. The more I come to Kerala and Wayanad, the more I feel that it is my home," the MP said.

He also praised the "spirit of togetherness and unity" in Kerala and its history, culture and respect for different religions, communities and ideas.

"So, I am always learning something new when I come here," Gandhi said.

(With agency inputs)