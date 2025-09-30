Priyanka calls Wayanad man-animal conflict ‘complex problem’

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday described human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad as a “complex problem” that requires a collaborative approach to resolve.

In a post on 'X', Priyanka recounted her visit earlier this month to the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in her Wayanad constituency.

She said she met Dr Arun Zacharia, a veterinary surgeon, whose knowledge of wildlife, forests, and related issues was invaluable.

“His experience and that of the forest officials are key to understanding and managing the animal-man conflict in the area. Part of this effort is the training and use of kumki elephants that drive away rogue wild elephants when they stray into human habitations,” Priyanka said.

“Man-animal conflict in Wayanad is a complex problem for which all of us have to collaborate and find workable solutions,” she added, sharing a video of her interaction with forest officials.

Priyanka was in her constituency from September 11 to September 22. PTI

