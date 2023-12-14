Poor planning over the years has led to Sabarimala temple bottlenecks

The huge crowds of pilgrims may have caused numerous problems at the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala but long-time visitors blame it on poor planning and the lack of better management which have dragged on for years.

The crisis at the hill shrine this time reveals a significant lack of preplanning. Inadequacies in transportation facilities and infrastructure at the Pampa and Nilakkal base camps have become evident.

Pilgrims, caught in the crowd and chaos, have been complaining that the government has failed to ensure basic amenities for them. Some say they have been forced to stand in queues for long hours, even up to 18 hours, without food or water.

Informed sources indicate a conflict between the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board regarding the management of the overwhelming influx of devotees, including from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The dispute revolves around issues related to the implementation of the Tirupati model queue complex.

Seasonal pilgrimage

The Sabarimala pilgrimage, being a seasonal event, stands in stark contrast to temples like Tirupati or others in south India.

The Sabarimala temple, located in Pathanamthitta district, is located some 170 km driving distance from Thiruvananthapuram. It is nestled amid 18 hills of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The challenging hilly terrain makes it extremely difficult for any government to consider construction in the vicinity.

Although the Sabarimala Master Plan, in the pipeline for years, might provide some relief, officials say it is essential to curtail the influx of devotees to address the situation effectively.

The Master Plan, under the consideration of the government since 2005, encompasses various aspects related to the Sabarimala pilgrimage, including the management of traffic and transport, solid waste, water and sanitation with the development of base camps, logistics for pilgrims, healthcare and hospital facilities, communication infrastructure, and disaster management.

Recognizing that the impact of the pilgrimage extends beyond the temple's immediate surroundings, the plan addresses a broader regional context.

Many problems

At present, the concentration of pilgrim activities at Pampa and Sannidhanam, coupled with inadequate management, leads to overcrowding, limited access to basic amenities, and poses safety concerns.

To tackle these issues, the Master Plan proposes a strategy of decentralizing activities and establishing efficient linkages between all areas and activities.

This involves developing additional base camps at Nilakkal, Erumely and Uppupara, along with transit facilities at Vandiperiyar and along the trekking paths leading to the Sabarimala shrine.

Many of the proposals from the plan are already implemented or in various stages of implementation. However, the pressing need of the hour is a comprehensive approach to the issue.

The government is currently drafting legislation to create a Sabarimala Development Authority, to serve as a mechanism to coordinate the developmental activities outlined in the Sabarimala Master Plan.

“Even with the implementation of all facilities at the base camp, the bottleneck lies in the narrow 18 steps through which these devotees must enter the sanctum sanctorum. Humanly, it's impossible to facilitate the passage of more than 70-75 people per minute through these steps,” says a police officer who has been on duty on the steps for the last many years.

Crowd bottlenecks

This bottleneck, combined with the congestion in front of the sanctum sanctorum, is a major factor contributing to the current almost unprecedented rush.

“If we attempt to increase the flow further, it could potentially lead to an unimaginable stampede,” warned the police officer.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage is characterised by the arduous trek to reach the temple, accessible solely through the traditional trail. This trail consists of two parts.

The first is the Erumeli-Pampa trail which is longer and more strenuous, spanning some 40 km. It is often referred to as the “Periya Pathai” (long trail) or Karimala route, signifying the journey through the Black Mountain.

The Pamba-to-Sabarimala temple is the second stretch which covers about five kilometres, is uphill and is known as the Neelimala route. This ascend should be done by foot.

According to the temple affairs department (devaswom) officials, the shrine was welcoming over 120,000 devotees daily with around 20,000 utilising the spot booking and 5,000 odd devotees entering through the forest trekking path.

Minister clarifies

“Pilgrims from nearby states, unable to visit the shrine earlier due to the floods in Chennai and the Telangana assembly election, are now arriving in significant numbers,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In response to the increased influx, the darshan timing has been extended by one hour, added the chief minister.

The ideal scenario involves 4,200 devotees passing through the sacred 18 steps every hour. However, the actual rate fluctuates between 3,800 and 3,900 per hour. This variance can be attributed to the fact that this time around, at least 30 per cent of the devotees include elderly individuals and children.