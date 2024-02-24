PM Narendra Modi to visit Kerala on Feb 27, third one this year

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) With the Lok Sabha polls on the horizon and the BJP hoping to make inroads in Kerala politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be coming to the southern state on February 27 -- his third visit to the state this year.

Modi, who would be arriving in the Kerala state capital on Tuesday for an official programme, will participate in the conclusion ceremony of the 'padayatra' organised by the BJP's state unit, party sources said.

The conclusion ceremony of the state-wide 'padayatra' will be held at the Central stadium here, BJP sources said.

The 'padayatra', under the leadership of the party's state president K Surendran, commenced on January 27 from the northern Kerala district of Kasaragod.

Earlier, Modi had come for a two-day visit to Kerala on January 16-17 during which he had offered prayers at Kerala's famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur and attended the family wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi there.

Besides that, he had also offered prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi where took part in Central government and party programmes.

On his arrival in Kochi on January 16, he had conducted a massive roadshow in the port city, marking the second such event in the state where the party has had no success in the previous polls.

Prior to that, on January 3, he had held a roadshow in Thrissur when he arrived there for a party programme -- a massive women-only event. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)