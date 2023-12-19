PM Modi's Kerala event rescheduled for January 3

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (PTI) The BJP's highly anticipated mass gathering of two lakh women in the central Kerala city of Thrissur, set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been rescheduled to January 3.

Originally slated for January 2, the decision to postpone the event was made as per the Prime Minister's convenience, BJP state chief K Surendran said on Tuesday.

Though the event was earlier scheduled on January 2, it was postponed to January 3 as per the convenience of the PM, he said in a statement.

He will address over two lakh women during the conference titled "Sthree Shakthi Modikk Oppam" at Thekkinkadu maidan in Thrissur on the day, he said.

The programme is organised by the Kerala unit of BJP to congratulate PM Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

This event would be the first of its kind, not only at the state level but also nationally, following the historic passage of the bill, party sources said.

Women from diverse backgrounds, including Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, MGNREGA and neighbourhood network workers and social and cultural activists will participate in the event.

The BJP had claimed that no other political party in the southern state has ever organised such a massive gathering of women. PTI

