PM Modi to visit landslides-hit areas of Wayanad, to review rescue and relief work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to evaluate the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations and engage with survivors of the recent landslides in the region.

According to officials, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and top state government officials will welcome Modi when he lands in Kannur at around 11 am, followed by an aerial inspection of the landslide-hit regions in Wayanad.

Subsequently, Modi is scheduled to visit the on-the-ground locations impacted by the landslides around 12:15 pm. He will receive a briefing from rescue teams regarding the evacuation operations currently underway.



He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is a former MP of Wayanad, thanked PM Modi for deciding to visit the region after the deadly landslides. He also expressed hope that after his visit, the prime minister will declare the Wayanad landslides a “national disaster”.





Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision.



I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 9, 2024

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced Modi's visit to Wayanad earlier this week during a press conference, expressing hope that the central government will declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity.



At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.



(With agency inputs)