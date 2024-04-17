Pathanamthitta LS constituency, UDF fortress, braces for a riveting three-way battle

On the day of Vishu, Dr TM Thomas Isaac, a former finance minister and the LDF candidate for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, received a heart-warming surprise at a campaign stop. His 93-year-old mother Saramma came visiting. Accompanied by Issac’s younger brother Antony Mathew, Saramma spent precious moments with her son in Valaparamba at Thiruvalla and planted a kiss on his cheek. In fact, Dr Thomas Issac’s candidature has put Pathanamthitta on the list of keenly contested constituencies in Kerala. However, with the BJP fielding Anil K Antony, son of former Kerala chief minister and Congress stalwart AK Antony, against the incumbent three-time MP, Anto Antony of the Congress, it has managed to evoke a hype of a tightly contested three-way battle. Christian domination Pathanamthitta, carved out of Assembly segments from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, embodies the quintessential characteristics of central Travancore. It boasts a predominantly Christian electorate, alongside a substantial presence of upper-class Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The LS constituency has long been recognised as a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF. In the last three elections, it elected Anto Antony.

However, the political dynamics surrounding the Sabarimala issue since 2018 have added a new dimension to the electoral landscape, with BJP state president K Surendran amassing 297,396 votes. In 2019, Anto Antony edged past the present health minister of Kerala, Veena George, by 44,243 votes, which is not huge considering the magnitude of swing in favour of the UDF in that election across the state. Sabarimala row Surendran’s performance was the direct impact of the Sabarimala woman entry fiasco as he had been jailed for leading some communally sensitive and violent protests by the BJP and RSS workers. Anto Antony garnered 380,927 votes and Veena George 336,684 votes, leaving Surendran in third place. But it was significant that both the LDF and UDF suffered significant vote loss while the BJP made a giant leap of 13.50 per cent in votes from the vote share in 2014. Why LDF picked Thomas Isaac? However, the LDF regained the ground in the 2021 Assembly elections and it currently controls all seven Assembly segments in the constituency.

Isaac with his 93-year-old mother Saramma at an election campaign.

It has been making steady progress in the region since the 2016 Assembly elections – the only exception being 2019 – and that is the reason why the party has assigned Thomas Isaac, a top leader, to wrest the seat.

“Christian conservatism remains dominant in the constituency without notable alteration. However, we anticipate gaining support from the Muslim population as well as from backward Hindu voters. Additionally, women voters are leaning towards us, especially the commendable work carried out by Kudumbasree,” said a confident-sounding Thomas Isaac. “In parliament elections, here the traditional votes have historically been against the Left. But we are determined to reverse that trend.” UDF’s critique of ruling LDF, Thomas Isaac On the flip side, the UDF is leaning on its traditional supporters, emphasising grievances like those of settler farmers, the plummeting rubber prices and the surge in human-animal conflict to fuel dissatisfaction against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. Additionally, the UDF is highlighting the state’s precarious financial condition. It is targeting Thomas Isaac, labelling him the main culprit responsible for Kerala’s financial woes, alleging mismanagement during his tenure as finance minister. “The credibility of the LDF candidate is under scrutiny, with even his party leaders holding him responsible for the financial crisis,” says Anto Antony. “The public is well-informed about his record as the former finance minister and the current state of affairs in our state. These factors are expected to have a significant impact on the outcome in Pathanamthitta.” Parties bank on religious outreach The UDF candidate’s campaign strategy frequently involves multiple visits to religious figures in the constituency, in addition to the typical corner meetings. The alliance attempts to leverage the strong relationships Anto Antony maintains with religious institutions to garner support. The Catholic Church holds the key in two Assembly segments, Kanjirappally and Poonjar. The Orthodox and Marthoma denominations have significant presence in other segments. Even though all the seven Assembly segments in Pathanamthitta have LDF MLAs, the Left is well aware that this need not reflect in a parliamentary election. The BJP is also counting on Christian votes, having enlisted the support of PC George, a former MLA and former leader of the Kerala Congress who recently merged his regional party Janapaksham with the BJP. Despite his disappointment at not contesting the seat himself, he is actively campaigning for Anil Antony. Will ‘Modi wave’ work in favour of Anil Antony? Anil Antony’s approach to interacting with the public, along with his mode of communication, deviates slightly from the typical style of BJP leaders. This is evident on his campaign trail. However, recent allegations made by TG Nandakumar, a middleman, claiming that Anil Antony took bribes to secure the appointment of a CBI standing counsel during AK Antony’s tenure as defence minister have shifted attention toward him. Evading questions on the issue, Anil Antony has tried to shift the discussion towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil Antony with BJP Workers during his campaign.

He has even unveiled a constituency-specific manifesto – launched by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi – highlighting the alleged inefficiency of the incumbent MP.