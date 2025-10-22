3 surgeries in 38 days: How success stories are resuscitating Kerala’s transplant game

On October 17 this year, tears of joy trickled down the cheeks of Dr Sirin from Ponnani in Kerala’s Malappuram, when she spoke to the media at the lobby of Lissie Hospital in Ernakulam. Her brother, Ajmal, had just undergone a successful heart transplant. The donor was 25-year-old Amal Babu from Thiruvananthapuram, who lost his life in a road accident. Heart-warming tale, success story The story had already moved many, a heart-warming tale of humanity that transcended faith, as Amal and Ajmal came from different communities. Ajmal’s wife, Jasla, was visibly emotional, thanking Amal’s family, especially his mother, a homemaker, and his father, a retired policeman. Also read: Tamil Nadu revamps organ transplant framework amid kidney sale allegations But it was Dr Sirin’s words that stayed with everyone. “It was the news of the last few heart transplants and the way the media highlighted them that gave us the courage,” she said. “My brother is alive today because someone chose to donate — and because others before them showed us it was possible.” Kerala saw three heart transplants in just 36 days, one of them being a paediatric surgery and marking a hopeful turn after years of slowdown in the state’s organ transplant activity. The operations, carried out at major hospitals in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, have renewed confidence in Kerala’s medical capability. But behind the revival lies a quieter, troubling fact, despite its celebrated healthcare system and high literacy, the state remains a laggard in deceased organ donation. Laggard in deceased organ donation According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) Annual Report 2025, Kerala recorded only 11 deceased donors in 2024, a steep fall from 76 in 2015. However, the year 2025 till September has recorded an increase of 15 donors.

Across India, the southern states continue to lead the country’s transplant efforts, but Kerala’s contribution has steadily shrunk. The contrast with Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh is striking. These states have made organ donation a structured part of hospital practice, a process that begins in the ICU and ends in a seamless transplant chain. Also read: How Telangana turned organ donation into India’s most inspiring life-saving movement “There were several reasons behind the decline,” says Dr Jo Joseph, a cardiac surgeon at Lissie Hospital who has been part of many heart transplant teams in recent years. “At one point, a few court cases, including one filed by a doctor from Kollam, made many surgeons hesitant to certify brain death,” he said. Why transplants didn’t pick up Dr Joseph also pointed to the alleged role of Malayalam cinema in painting a negative picture of organ transplantation. “Around the same time, commercial Malayalam films began portraying organ transplants alongside stories of organ harvesting mafias, creating deep public mistrust. Popular actors like Sreenivasan even went on a public campaign claiming that transplant patients rarely live long and that their quality of life is poor. Together, these factors had a serious negative impact on both organ donation and transplant procedures in the state,” he said. On the other hand, in Tamil Nadu, the Cadaver Transplant Programme ensures that every brain-death case is promptly reported, families are approached by trained coordinators, and logistics are handled with clockwork precision. Telangana’s Jeevandan initiative runs on similar lines, combining public trust with efficient coordination between hospitals and the state registry. Andhra Pradesh, too, has built a network where donation is no longer dependent on coincidence. Also read: Surgeon salutes brain-dead man whose organs saved 6 lives The decline in Kerala’s organ transplantation has puzzled many in the state’s medical community. Kerala’s hospitals are world-class, its people highly literate, and its social indicators among the best in India. Yet its organ donation rate remains stubbornly low. Doctors say the reasons are layered — a mix of administrative gaps, infrastructure limitations and lingering social hesitation. Litigations, brain death transplants fears Health Minister Veena George acknowledged the decline in numbers and said the government has launched an intensive awareness campaign to promote organ donation and transplants.