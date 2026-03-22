Operation launched to tame wild tusker running amok in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 22 (PTI) The Forest Department has launched an operation to tranquilise and capture a wild elephant that has been repeatedly raiding crops and posing a threat to human lives at Vadakkanad here, officials said on Sunday.

According to forest officials, efforts are underway to capture the elephant, locally known as “Muttikomban”, which has frequently strayed into human habitations and caused widespread crop damage.

Officials said the same elephant was earlier involved in the death of a farmer, triggering protests by residents against the department.

Following the incident, the forest department intensified monitoring of the animal and decided to tranquilise and relocate it as it continued to pose a serious threat to lives and property.

On Sunday, officials attempted to dart the tusker near Kaloorkunnu, but the animal retreated into the forest before the operation could be completed.

Forest authorities said trained wildlife watchers are currently tracking the elephant, and efforts to tranquilise it will resume soon. PTI

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