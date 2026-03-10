Nurses' strike paralyses healthcare in Kerala private hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10 (PTI) The ongoing strike by nurses of private hospitals paralysed patient care in many healthcare establishments in Kerala, prompting an association of their managements, on Tuesday, to criticise the agitation and warn of appropriate action.

The Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA), during a press conference at Malappuram, said the strike was illegal as no advance notice was given.

They also contended that it was not right to obstruct nurses who were willing to work and to neglect patients, especially those bedridden.

Even some doctors complained that they were unable to provide proper treatment or care to patients due to lack of nurses.

They said that even medical colleges will not be able to bear the burden of the patients who will go there from private hospitals.

On the other hand, United Nurses Association (UNA) president Jasminsha said in a Facebook post that 422 hospitals have agreed to the protesting nurses' demand to increase their salary to Rs 40,000 and 14 more were expected to sign the agreement on Wednesday.

Thanking the managements which signed the agreement, he said that the agitation has been called off at those hospitals.

He also urged the KPHC to try and settle the issue.

Jasminsha also said in his post that some hospital managements approached the Kerala High Court to try and invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), but were unsuccessful.

Nurses affiliated to the UNA began an indefinite statewide strike in Kerala on Monday, demanding that the basic salary in private hospitals be increased to Rs 40,000 per month.

The operations of several private hospitals that refused the demand were partially affected, as a large number of nurses stayed away from work in support of the strike. PTI

