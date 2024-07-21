Nipah infection confirmed in 14-yr-old boy in Kerala: Health minister

Malappuram (Kerala), Jul 20 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday confirmed Nipah infection in a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district.

George, who met the media here, said the Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) had confirmed the infection in the boy, who is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

"He will be shifted to the government medical college at Kozhikode. The contact tracing has begun. High-risk contacts have already been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing," George said.

The child is under treatment and is on a ventilator, George added.

The minister said the epicentre was Pandikkad in the district and that precautionary measures have already been initiated.

She asked the people in the locality of the epicentre and the nearby hospitals to wear masks in public spaces and avoid visiting patients in hospitals.

The minister said the monoclonal antibody which was procured last time from Australia and stored at Pune NIV will reach the state on Sunday.

The Health department has also set up 30 isolation rooms and a six-bed ICU at the Manjeri medical college and have isolated all those who have come into contact with the infected boy.

"A three-km radius from the epicentre at Pandikkad will be strictly observed and restrictions will be imposed," she said.

The Health department said the child had sought treatment at a private clinic on July 12. He was admitted to the same private hospital on July 15 but was later shifted to the private hospital at Perinthalmanna. From there he was shifted to the private hospital at Kozhikode.

A 24-hour control room with a call centre has been opened at Malappuram, the minister, who is camping at the district coordinating the preventive measures, said.

The Health department was on Friday informed about suspected Nipah infection from the private hospital at Kozhikode.

The department sprung into action and tested the samples at the laboratories in Kerala and also sent them to the virology institute at Pune.

Earlier in the day, George had said that the tests from the state's lab had returned positive but the confirmation could be given only from the Pune NIV lab.

However, even before the test result from Pune NIV was received, the state government had initiated precautionary measures as per the Nipah protocols, including isolating the close contacts, tracing the route map among others.

"Contact tracing had started on Saturday morning itself even before the confirmation from the NIV. As of now, in the initial contact list, there are 214 people out of which 60 are high-risk contacts. The route map will be released soon," she added.

The minister also informed that the Pune NIV will be providing a mobile lab similar to the one which was given during the previous incident of the infection.

Meanwhile, Wayanad District Medical Officer, P Dinish has asked the people in the district to remain cautious as Nipah was confirmed in the neighbouring Malappuram district.

"All health centres have been directed to further strengthen epidemic surveillance activities in the district," the DMO said.

The medical officer, in a statement, said the main symptoms of Nipah infection are fever along with severe headache, fatigue, vomiting, weakness, fainting and blurred vision and asked the people to approach a medical centre immediately in case of any of the symptoms and seek treatment.

"The disease is spread through body fluids. Masks should be used to prevent the transmission of secretion particles through coughing and sneezing. Avoid touching many places with your hands as much as possible and wash your hands frequently with soap and sanitiser. Visits to the sick and travel to areas prone to epidemics should be avoided," the release said.

The health department also warned people not to eat fruits which are half-eaten or bitten by birds or animals.

"Eat fruits only after washing them properly. Do not consume beverages such as toddy which are stored in open containers," it said.

The state government had announced recently that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of a Nipah outbreak, which has haunted the state on four occasions in the past.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019, and the presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts. PTI

