Nipah in Kerala: One more person infected; total cases 6 in Kozhikode
State Health Minister Veena George's office on Friday (September 15) said that a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive.
One more case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district.
He was under observation in a hospital.
He had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier, it said in a statement.
With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.
