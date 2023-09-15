The Federal
Nipah, Kerala, Kozhikode
A patient being admitted to a Nipah isolation ward at the Medical College in Kozhikode, Thursday, September 14: Photo: PTI

Nipah in Kerala: One more person infected; total cases 6 in Kozhikode

15 Sep 2023 3:57 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-15 04:05:52.0)

One more case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

State Health Minister Veena George's office on Friday (September 15) said that a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive.

He was under observation in a hospital.

He had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier, it said in a statement.

With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.

KeralaNipah virusKozhikode district
