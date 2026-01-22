Modi to launch projects, four new train services in poll-bound Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a whirlwind tour of states that go to elections this year, will reach Kerala on Friday (January 23) where he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and flag off various development projects, including railways, in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital.

The top Bharatiya Janata Party leader will lay the foundation for an innovation and entrepreneurship hub and flag-off four new train services in the southern state.

To launch PM SVANidhi Credit Card

He will also launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, marking the next phase of financial inclusion for street vendors and inaugurate a modern post office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The card, a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility, will provide instant liquidity, promote digital transactions, and help beneficiaries build formal credit histories. The PM will also disburse PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries, including street vendors from Kerala.

To flag off four trains

Modi will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, enhancing long-distance and regional connectivity between the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

Besides boosting regional connectivity, the new trains will make travel more affordable, safe and time-bound for passengers besides giving a strong impetus to tourism, trade, education, employment and cultural exchange across the region.

Foundation stone for tech hub

As a major move in the field of science and innovation, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram.

The hub will focus on life sciences and the bio-economy, integrate traditional knowledge systems such as Ayurveda with modern biotechnology, sustainable packaging, and green hydrogen, and promote startup creation, technology transfer, and global collaboration.

It will serve as a platform for converting research into market-ready solutions and enterprises.

Boost to healthcare

He will also lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

The facility will provide highly precise, minimally invasive treatment for complex brain disorders, enhancing regional tertiary healthcare capabilities.

The prime minister will also do the inauguration of the new Poojappura Head Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram. It is a modern, technology-enabled facility which will offer a range of postal, banking, insurance and digital services, further bolstering citizen-centric service delivery.

