Mullaperiyar dam water levels rise to 140 ft; first flood warning issued

Idukki (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) The Mullaperiyar dam's water level rose to 140 ft on Thursday, prompting the authorities to issue the first flood warning.

The water level of the dam reached 140 ft at 12 noon today due to rains in its catchment area, the district authorities said.

The current water flow to the dam is 2,050 cusecs, they said adding that 300 cusecs of water was being discharged through the dam's tunnels.

The maximum storage limit of the over the 125-year-old dam is 142 ft. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)