MK Sanu, veteran Malayalam writer and former MLA, dies at 99

MK Sanu, veteran Malayalam writer, educationist and former legislator, passed away in Kochi on Saturday (August 2) at the age of 99. He had been under treatment at Amrita Hospital for over a week after being injured in a fall.

36 books in six decades

Born on October 27, 1926, in Thumpoly, Alappuzha, Sanu authored 36 books over six decades, including influential works of literary criticism, biography, translation, and essays. His biographies of Sree Narayana Guru, Kumaran Asan, and Mahatma Gandhi are considered landmark contributions to Malayalam literature.

He began his academic career in 1955 and taught at institutions such as Sree Narayana College and Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, before retiring as a professor in 1983. A lifelong follower of Sree Narayana Guru’s ideals, Sanu later served as chairperson of the Sree Narayana Study Centre at the University of Kerala and the Sree Narayana Chair at Mahatma Gandhi University.

Role in literary movements

In 1987, he was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Ernakulam constituency as a Left-backed independent, defeating senior Congress leader AL Jacob.

Sanu also played a key role in progressive literary movements, serving as president of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham. He was the chief editor of Kumkumam weekly in the early 1990s and was associated with several literary and cultural bodies in leadership roles.

Among his many honours were the Sahitya Akademi Award (2011), Ezhuthachan Puraskaram (2013), Padmaprabha Literary Award, and a D.Litt. from Mahatma Gandhi University (2022). He was also a recipient of the Mathrubhumi Literary Award and the S. Guptan Nair Award.

A committed humanitarian, he co-founded Mithram, a residential school for children with intellectual disabilities in Mulanthuruthy.

CM's message

“MK Sanu’s life, enriched by his writings, speeches, and contributions, added great value to contemporary Kerala society and its history. His demise marks the end of a remarkable journey and leaves an irreplaceable void for Kerala as a whole and particularly for the progressive movements he stood by,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message.

“Sanu mash was a calm yet firm voice in Kerala’s socio-cultural sphere. He was a source of pride for the state, contributing uniquely to various facets of Malayalam language and thought. Known as an outstanding teacher, erudite speaker, people’s activist, selfless social worker, impartial writer, and unmatched literary critic, Sanu mash wore many hats with distinction,” added the chief minister.