Meet Iris, India's first AI teacher who's redefining education in Kerala school

The teacher won all the hearts in the class packed with inquisitive students at the KTCT Higher Secondary School in Kerala’s capital. She was no routine teacher though -- but a humanoid draped in a saree.



It was a revolutionary development as the first AI teacher, named ‘Iris’, was unveiled in Kerala. When a student asked "What is the most expensive thing in the world," a necklace on the humanoid changed colour from green to orange. It then shook its head before giving out a detailed and informed answer.

No wonder, the children listened with tremendous curiosity. A disturbed network connection and chatter from the children slowed down Iris as it tried to catch the noises, presuming them to be questions from the students.

When there was too much noise, Iris took time to process the question. But if the hall was silent when a student posed a question, on any subject, Iris gave out the answer in no time, complete with examples and references.

A better humanoid

Abhijith, an 8th standard pupil and one of the students who worked closely with the Makerlabs Edutech Pvt Ltd in developing the AI teacher, outlined the future plans.

"Our next step is to give her 'eyes' so that she will identify each student and answer their questions. She would be becoming more interactive and completely automated," he said.

The AI initiative is part of the Atal Tinkering Lab in the school.

Students love AI

"The children are very excited, especially the lower KG students. They like this 'teacher' because she never gets angry or irritated and always has an answer to their questions,” said school principal Meera Suresh.

“She also does not ask questions and never gives homework," the principal added.

Iris works on the generative AI principle with a capacity to convert voice into texts and also texts into voice.

Three languages

The humanoid can handle three languages and even shake hands with the students on request. It can also tell stories.

"We have teachers who are experts in their subject. But the AI teacher is an expert in all subjects and never gets tired of answering the questions,” the principal said.

But Meera Suresh said the AI teacher will never “be a replacement for teachers as it does not understand emotions and cannot care. This is just a support system for the teaching staff".

Helpful grants

The humanoid moves on four wheels, turns its head both ways and can also move its hands. The microphones are stored as a necklace on Iris, and it uses a speaker to talk back.

The humanoid was developed by the Makerslab, whose faculty come to the school’s Atal Tinkering Lab to train the students, said Akhila M, a student coordinator and teacher at the school.

The Modi government gave a grant of Rs 20 lakh to this private, unaided school for establishing the Atal Tinkering Lab. The school management contributed another Rs 20 lakh and set up the lab.