Severe-heat warning for 12 districts of Kerala for next five days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (April 28) issued a maximum-temperature warning for 12 districts of Kerala, which is reeling under intense heat, over the next five days.

In Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts, there's a possibility of a heatwave in certain areas, according to the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41 °C in Palakkad district, around 40 °C in Kollam and Thrissur districts, around 38 °C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, and around 37 °C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts, and around 36 °C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5 °C above normal) during 28th April to 2nd May 2024," the weather agencies said.

Hot and humid weather

These districts, excluding hilly areas, are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions from April 28 to May 2 due to elevated temperatures and humidity levels, the agencies added.

Additionally, there is a likelihood of heatwave conditions occurring in one or two locations within Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts specifically on April 28 and 29, the agencies added.

The latest forecast follows a similar weather prediction for several parts of.

Heat wave in several parts

The IMD on Saturday (April 27) said Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Odisha, and isolated areas in sub-Himalayan West Bengal are likely to experience severe heatwaves, with Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu also being affected.

Kerala, Mahe, and Konkan are set for heatwaves on April 27–29, while severe heatwaves are predicted for Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry from April 28 to May 1, the IMD said.

Today, maximum temperatures recorded in the range of 43-45°C over some places of Odisha, Rayalaseema; 41-43°C over many parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand & Chhattisgarh; some parts over south Bihar, southeast UP & Vidarbha. pic.twitter.com/nTQmHq58ml — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 27, 2024

In another weather update, the IMD on Saturday (April) reported the mercury hitting the 43–45 °C mark several parts of the country. “Today, maximum temperatures recorded in the range of 43–45 °C over some places of Odisha, Rayalaseema; 41–43 °C over many parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand & Chhattisgarh; some parts over south Bihar, southeast UP & Vidarbha,” the Met Office wrote on X.

(With agency inputs)