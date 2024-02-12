Massive blast in firecrackers godown in Kerala; four injured

Kochi, Feb 12 (PTI) Four persons suffered critical burn injuries in a blast reported from a firecrackers godown at Tripunithura in this Kerala port city on Monday, police said.

At least six houses in the vicinity and some shops were damaged and two vehicles including a car were charred completely in the blast, they said.

Fire force personnel rushed to the spot and the blaze is brought under control now.

"At least four persons suffered critical burn injuries and they were shifted to nearby hospitals. We are collecting more details," a police officer said.

Police said the exact reason of the blast is yet to be known.

Local people, however, said the massive blast happened when the firecrackers, brought in a vehicle, were being unloaded and shifted to the godown. PTI

