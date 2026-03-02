‘Manjummel Boys’ director booked in sexual harassment case in Kochi
Ernakulam South Police register case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 and 75 over alleged 2022 incident; notice to be issued for questioning, filmmaker yet to respond
Kochi, Mar 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against Chidambaram S Poduval, director of the superhit movie Manjummel Boys, in a sexual harassment case here, police said on Monday.
Ernakulam South Police registered a case on Sunday following a complaint filed by a woman in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in 2022, officials said.
Police said the incident pertains to allegedly trespassing into the apartment of a woman in Elamkulam and sexually misbehaving with her.
The case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.
According to officials, the complainant’s statement was recorded before registering the case.
A notice will be issued to the filmmaker asking him to appear for questioning, they added.
Chidambaram is yet to respond to the allegations.
He has directed two hit films — Jan.E.Man (2021) and Manjummel Boys (2024). PTI