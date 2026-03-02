    • The Federal
    ‘Manjummel Boys’ director booked in sexual harassment case in Kochi

    Ernakulam South Police register case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 and 75 over alleged 2022 incident; notice to be issued for questioning, filmmaker yet to respond

    Agencies
    2 March 2026 9:41 AM IST  (Updated:2026-03-02 04:11:08)

    Kochi, Mar 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against Chidambaram S Poduval, director of the superhit movie Manjummel Boys, in a sexual harassment case here, police said on Monday.

    Ernakulam South Police registered a case on Sunday following a complaint filed by a woman in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in 2022, officials said.

    Police said the incident pertains to allegedly trespassing into the apartment of a woman in Elamkulam and sexually misbehaving with her.

    The case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

    According to officials, the complainant’s statement was recorded before registering the case.

    A notice will be issued to the filmmaker asking him to appear for questioning, they added.

    Chidambaram is yet to respond to the allegations.

    He has directed two hit films — Jan.E.Man (2021) and Manjummel Boys (2024). PTI

    KeralaKochiSexual harassment caseFilm director
