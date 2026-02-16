Mani Shankar Aiyar leaves Congress red-faced with Pinarayi praise in poll-bound Kerala

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has handed his party an embarrassment in Kerala after publicly praising the Left government and predicting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s return to power. The remarks, made from a public stage, triggered swift distancing by the Congress high command, which clarified that Aiyar’s statements do not reflect the party’s position.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was quick to respond, saying Aiyar has had no formal connection with the party for several years and that his comments were purely personal. Writing on social media, Khera underlined that the party does not endorse the remarks and that the Congress leadership remains committed to its political line in the state.

Aiyar’s comments set off political ripples

The controversy erupted after Aiyar spoke at the inaugural session of the “Vision 2031” international conference organised by the government of Kerala, where Vijayan was present on the dais. In a striking observation, Aiyar said he was addressing the gathering “in the presence of the chief minister who I am sure will be the next chief minister as well.”

The comment, seen as an endorsement of the Left Democratic Front’s continuity in power, immediately set off political ripples.

Aiyar went further, praising the developmental trajectory of the state and lauding the functioning of the government. He said the state had followed the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi in striving for social progress and inclusive development. He also argued that the vision of a new India imagined by Gandhi had been implemented most effectively in Kerala, even remarking that it was a Marxist party that operationalised many of those ideals in practice.

In another politically-sensitive reference, Aiyar said the state had succeeded, perhaps better than any other in the country, in implementing the ideas associated with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He also expressed regret that some of his party colleagues had chosen to boycott the conference, suggesting that dialogue across ideological lines was essential in a democracy.

Congress in awkward spot

The remarks have put the Congress in an awkward spot in Kerala, where it is the principal opposition to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front. With assembly elections expected in the coming months, the Congress has been trying to sharpen its critique of the Left government’s governance record. Aiyar’s comments, therefore, were seen by party insiders as undermining its political messaging.

Within hours, senior leaders sought to contain the fallout. The central leadership’s line, conveyed through Khera, was that Aiyar’s views were individual opinions and not party policy. The message was clear that the Congress would not allow any ambiguity about its opposition to the Left in Kerala.

Scathing attack on Aiyar

The controversy also triggered a sharp backlash from within the state unit. Jinto John, spokesperson of the KPCC, publicly criticised Aiyar, accusing him of crossing political boundaries. In strongly-worded remarks, John said Aiyar had no authority to speak on behalf of the party and alleged that he had earlier played a role that indirectly benefited Narendra Modi.

“This man has no idea what the people of Kerala are going through. If nothing else, shouldn’t he at least have the sense to remain silent? Pinarayi loyalists should not jump in excitement hearing the sound of this Shankar Iyer’s tinkling. It is not Aiyar, who has no direct experience of the everyday hardships of ordinary people, who should be assigning value to Malayali politics,” said Jinto John in a scathing attack on Mani Shankar Aiyar.

While Aiyar remains a prominent public intellectual and long-time Congress figure, the party has, in recent years, maintained a distance from many of his public interventions, especially when they diverge from its electoral strategy.

Political observers note that Aiyar’s praise of the Left government was not entirely surprising, given his long-standing interest in decentralisation, social welfare models, and grassroots democracy, the areas in which Kerala is often highlighted. However, in the charged context of state politics, such remarks are bound to be interpreted as political endorsement rather than academic appreciation.

Left welcomes Aiyar’s remarks

The Left, meanwhile, has welcomed the comments, projecting them as validation from a senior Congress voice.

“The remarks made by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Kerala’s progress across various sectors are a matter of pride. Through his words, it has once again been reaffirmed that Kerala stands as a model for the world in development and people-centric planning,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a social media post.

Congress trying to limit political damage

For Aiyar, the controversy is another reminder of how his candid observations often spark debate. Known for his forthright style, he has frequently drawn both admiration and criticism for speaking his mind, sometimes at odds with official party positions. His latest remarks, however, have come at a particularly delicate time for the Congress in Kerala.

By emphasising that Aiyar no longer holds organisational responsibilities and that his statements are personal, the Congress hopes to limit political damage and refocus on its campaign narrative.

With electoral battles looming and alliances shifting across the country, every public statement by senior figures carries political weight. In Kerala’s competitive political landscape, even a few sentences from a veteran leader have proved enough to spark a full-blown political controversy.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had written to eminent scholars and public figures invited to the Vision 2031 conference, urging them not to participate. In his communication, he alleged that the event was merely an eyewash by the Government of Kerala and accused it of being designed to project a favourable image rather than facilitate meaningful policy dialogue. His appeal was reportedly sent to several prominent invitees, including Nobel laureate Amartya Sen.

However, many of those invited chose to go ahead with their participation, ignoring the Congress leader’s request.