No power centres in Malayalam cinema, let courts decide: Mammootty breaks silence on #MeToo

After actor Mohanlal, the Malayalam film industry's other superstar Mammootty has also issued a statement on the ongoing controversies linked to the release of the Hema Committee report on exploitation of women in the industry.

In a Facebook post, Mammootty, who "wholeheartedly welcomed and supported the recommendations and solutions" mentioned in the report, categorically denied the existence of "power centres" in cinema. The Hema Committee Report that was released last month spoke of the existence of a ‘power group’, that is capable of controlling the whole industry, and the prevalence of the ‘casting couch’ in the industry. Cinema must endure In his post, Mammootty reiterated that there are no "power centres" in cinema and pointed out that the industry does not allow for such structures to exist". "I urge that the practical recommendations in the Justice Hema Committee report be implemented and that, if there are legal obstacles, necessary legislative changes should be made. Ultimately, cinema must endure," he wrote. A few days ago, veteran actress Revathi, founder member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which played a key role in highlighting the lack of security for women in the Malayalam film industry and prompted the setting up of the Justice Hema Committee, had reacted to the "silence" from Kerala cinema's biggest stars on this issue. In an interview to the media, Revathi had said that she was sure "they (Mohanlal and Mammootty) are as shocked as we are, we are speaking, they are silent..." While actor Mohanlal reacted on Saturday (August 31) also denying that he was not part of any "power group" in the Malayalam film industry and that he even has no knowledge of the existence of any such group in the sector. "Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them," the actor said, while referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of the Association. 'Certain incidents should never have occurred' Meanwhile, in his post on Sunday, notably, Mammootty ostensibly hit out at the Dileep episode saying that "in light of certain incidents that should never have occurred, the government formed the Justice Hema Committee to study the film industry, prepare a report, suggest solutions, and recommend actions."

Stating that he supported the recommendations in that report, the actor, who was seen essaying a role of a homosexual in the 2023 'Kathal: The Core', said that this is a time when all collectives within the film industry must stand together, without divisions, to implement these recommendations. Defending his silence Mammootty in the note explained why he had waited this long to express his opinion. He said that he believed that as a member (of industry body AMMA), it is appropriate to speak after official responses. "The norm is for the actors' association and leadership to respond first on such matters," he defended his silence earlier. Further, he spoke of how cinema is a reflection of society. "Every good and bad element of society can also be found in cinema. The film industry is something society closely watches, and therefore, every small or significant incident that occurs here becomes a subject of discussion. It is essential for cinema professionals to remain vigilant and mindful to prevent undesirable events in this field," he said. Also, he added that the police investigation into the recent complaints is progressing rigorously, and the full report of the Justice Hema Committee is now before the court. Let the police investigate honestly, and let the court decide on the punishments. And, ended with 'ultimately, cinema must endure'.

MeToo movement picks up pace

The MeToo movement has picked up momentum in the Malayalam film industry after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread allegations of sexual harassment.

The comprehensive 235-page Justice Hema report, released with the names of witnesses and accused redacted, sheds light on the industry's power dynamics, revealing that a small group of 10-15 influential male producers, directors, and actors wield significant control over the Malayalam film industry.

Meanwhile, actor Soniya Malhaar, who filed a sexual harassment case against fellow Malayalam actor Jayasurya, today (September 1) hit back at the actor saying that she will not retract her statements after the accused dubbed her allegations as 'false'. Jayasurya has also threatened legal action.

"He (Jayasurya) is calling the allegation false. It is not a false allegation. My statement is very true and very clear. This is the 1st FIR I have ever filed in my life," the actor told NDTV. She added that she will continue to fight for justice.

Jayasurya had claimed that a lie always travels faster than the truth but he believed truth will prevail. "All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue," he said in an Instagram post today.

According to Soniya Malhaar, when the Hema Committee report came out, she had narrated her ordeal on a news channel. However, she had not named the person but after the issue blew up on social media, and people claimed she had taken a bribe, she had to take Jayasurya's name to save her dignity. And if she closed the case that would not be good for her.