No power centres in Malayalam cinema, let courts decide: Mammootty breaks silence on #MeToo
After actor Mohanlal, Mammootty denies existence of 'power centres' in industry as revealed by Hema panel; says the 'industry does not allow for such structures to exist'
After actor Mohanlal, the Malayalam film industry's other superstar Mammootty has also issued a statement on the ongoing controversies linked to the release of the Hema Committee report on exploitation of women in the industry.
In an interview to the media, Revathi had said that she was sure "they (Mohanlal and Mammootty) are as shocked as we are, we are speaking, they are silent..."
While actor Mohanlal reacted on Saturday (August 31) also denying that he was not part of any "power group" in the Malayalam film industry and that he even has no knowledge of the existence of any such group in the sector. "Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them," the actor said, while referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of the Association.
MeToo movement picks up pace
The MeToo movement has picked up momentum in the Malayalam film industry after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread allegations of sexual harassment.
The comprehensive 235-page Justice Hema report, released with the names of witnesses and accused redacted, sheds light on the industry's power dynamics, revealing that a small group of 10-15 influential male producers, directors, and actors wield significant control over the Malayalam film industry.
Meanwhile, actor Soniya Malhaar, who filed a sexual harassment case against fellow Malayalam actor Jayasurya, today (September 1) hit back at the actor saying that she will not retract her statements after the accused dubbed her allegations as 'false'. Jayasurya has also threatened legal action.
"He (Jayasurya) is calling the allegation false. It is not a false allegation. My statement is very true and very clear. This is the 1st FIR I have ever filed in my life," the actor told NDTV. She added that she will continue to fight for justice.
Jayasurya had claimed that a lie always travels faster than the truth but he believed truth will prevail. "All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue," he said in an Instagram post today.
According to Soniya Malhaar, when the Hema Committee report came out, she had narrated her ordeal on a news channel. However, she had not named the person but after the issue blew up on social media, and people claimed she had taken a bribe, she had to take Jayasurya's name to save her dignity. And if she closed the case that would not be good for her.