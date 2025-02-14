Amid strike threat, internecine war erupts in Malayalam film industry

A significant fault line has emerged within the Malayalam film industry as tensions escalate between prominent producers over the future direction of filmmaking in Kerala.

The conflict centres around a proposed strike led by veteran producer G Suresh Kumar, citing mounting financial pressures stemming from soaring actor salaries and a burdensome taxation system.

In stark opposition, Antony Perumbavoor, owner of Ashirvad productions, one of the biggest production houses in Malayalam, has publicly denounced the strike, arguing that it would further jeopardise the livelihood of countless people dependent on the industry.



Also read: Malayalam film industry faces crisis as strike looms; box office flops pile up

Antony versus Kumar

The rift deepened as Perumbavoor questioned the validity of Kumar’s claims regarding industry losses and actor remuneration, suggesting that such drastic measures would only exacerbate existing challenges.

This discord unfolds against the backdrop of high expectations for upcoming projects like ‘Empuraan’, starring Mohanlal, which could be significantly impacted by any disruption in production. As key figures like actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is also the director of ‘Empuraan’, align with Perumbavoor, the industry stands at a crossroads, grappling with its identity and sustainability in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Kumar’s claims challenged

In a strongly worded social media post, Perumbavoor described Kumar’s remarks as “immature” and “misleading”, arguing that such a strike would only serve to harm thousands dependent on the film industry. He questioned the legitimacy of Kumar’s claims regarding industry losses and actor remuneration, suggesting that they were not representative of the broader reality within Malayalam cinema.

Perumbavoor’s response comes in the wake of Kumar’s assertions that the Malayalam film industry was facing a crisis due to inflated salaries for actors and technicians, which he claims were pushing producers into financial instability.

In his critique, Perumbavoor emphasised that halting film production would have dire consequences for workers and their families, stating that he believed Kumar’s call for a strike was made under pressure from certain factions within the industry.

Kumar hits back

Kumar’s response to Perumbavoor’s social media reaction was notably stubborn, making it clear that a truce is unlikely anytime soon.

“I am not a fool. When Antony started watching films, I was already producing them. The decision for the film strike was not made by one person alone. It was a collective decision by the organisations,” said Kumar.

Mohanlal connection

The situation is perceived as a rift among heavyweights closely associated with Mohanlal himself.

Kumar, husband of yesteryear actress Menaka and father of South Indian superstar Keerthy Suresh, was considered a part of Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan’s inner circle as the trio were college mates in the 1970s. He was the producer of many of the earlier Mohanlal films, and they had some joint business ventures as well.

On the other hand, Perumbavoor, who was once Mohanlal’s chauffeur, now serves as his de facto manager and business partner.

Restive fans, audiences

The backdrop of this conflict is particularly significant as it coincides with the highly-anticipated project ‘Empuraan’, featuring Mohanlal and produced by Ashirvad films. This film is expected to be a major release for the Malayalam cinema landscape, and any disruption caused by a strike could jeopardize its success and the broader industry’s momentum.

Perumbavoor defended the achievements of Malayalam cinema, particularly films that have entered the coveted Rs 100 crores club, which Kumar had dismissed as exaggerated claims. He argued that such milestones should be celebrated rather than criticized, as they reflect the growing success and recognition of Malayalam films on a national scale.

The situation has garnered attention not only within industry circles but also among fans and audiences who are invested in the future of Malayalam cinema.

Prithviraj against strike

Actor–director Prithviraj Sukumaran has publicly backed Perumbavoor’s stance, sharing his post on social media and questioning Kumar’s approach. Prithviraj’s support highlights a potential shift in alliances within the industry as younger stars rally behind established producers like Perumbavoor who advocate for constructive dialogue rather than divisive actions like strikes.

As tensions escalate between these two factions, it is clear that the upcoming months will be critical for the Malayalam film industry.

The potential strike raises questions about how producers can navigate financial pressures while ensuring that their decisions do not adversely affect those who rely on filmmaking for their livelihoods. Perumbavoor has called for unity among producers to address these challenges collaboratively rather than resorting to drastic measures that could lead to further instability.



Also read: 2024: A year when Malayalam cinema embraced new horizons

Hindutva link

Kumar, who often appears resistant to new trends and the shifting base of Malayalam cinema from Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai to Kochi, is facing strong opposition from young filmmakers. His stance, frequently perceived as rightwing and supportive of Hindutva forces, has further fuelled the controversy. His unfounded opposition to Kochi-based new-wave filmmakers has only escalated tensions.

“Senior figures like Suresh Kumar have an outdated worldview and are completely resistant to change. Everyone is aware of his opposition to Kochi-based new filmmakers and how he has even made accusations against them along religious lines. No one has forgotten his support for the rightwing propaganda film ‘The Kerala Story’ and the RSS itself. But look at what happened when his daughter married outside his religion -- he remained silent. Now, he’s stirring up these kinds of issues purely out of frustration. The best approach is to ignore it and focus on making quality films,” a young director told The Federal.

Perumbavoor’s strong rebuttal of Kumar’s proposed strike reflects deeper issues within the Malayalam film industry regarding financial management, actor remuneration and overall sustainability.