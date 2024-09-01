'Lie travels faster than truth': Actor Jayasurya denies sexual harassment charges against him

Malayalam actor Jayasurya has denied the allegations of sexual harassment against him while asserting that he will approach the charges against him legally.

Jayasurya has been booked in two cases based on allegations of sexual harassment made by two actors in the industry.

‘Fake accusation as painful as the harassment’

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, the actor said the allegations against him are false and has left him and his family shattered.

“I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case. False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself,” he said in the post.

“A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail,” he said.

‘Have complete faith in judicial system’

The actor said he and his family has been in the US for the past one month and will be back after he finishes his professional commitments.

“All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system,” he said.

The actor is among several other top names in the Malayalam film industry against whom allegations of sexual assault and rape have been levelled after the Justice Hema Committee report was made public.

In one of the complaints, a female actor has accused Jayasurya and actor M Mukesh of sexually harassing her during the shooting of a film in 2013.