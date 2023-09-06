LDF ally dubs Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ comment a ‘blunder’

Kerala Congress (B), an ally of the ruling CPI(M) in the state, on Wednesday termed Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment about 'Sanatana Dharma' a "blunder".



Kerala Congress (B) chairman and lone MLA KB Ganesh Kumar said a minister and people's representative should not question or criticise others' beliefs, religions and customs.

Kumar, also a Malayalam actor, was referring to Stalin's comment that 'Sanatana Dharma' is against equality and social justice and should be eradicated. This has kicked off a political storm.

The LDF MLA said such comments should be avoided as they serve no purpose.

He also questioned the political acumen of Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying he entered the political arena only due to his grandfather M Karunanidhi and father and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

"We should not question or criticise others' beliefs, religion or rituals. We should avoid commenting on them. The recent statements by a Tamil Nadu minister are in no way acceptable. Such blunders should not be made by ministers and people's representatives," Kumar said.

Stalin’s remarks

Kumar spoke at a temple-related event held here by the influential Nair Service Society (NSS). "All beliefs have a value. They have a huge value for those who believe in them.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said 'Sanatana' divided people on the basis of caste and likened 'Sanatana Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria as well as dengue fever and said such things should be eliminated.

The BJP termed the DMK leader's remarks as "hate speech".

(With agency inputs)