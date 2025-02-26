KPCC chief Sudhakaran ready to resign if AICC wishes

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) Amid reports that the Congress high command is planning a revamp of the party in Kerala from the top, KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday said he will abide by any decision taken by the All India Congress Committee.

While making it clear that no one from the AICC has asked him to step down, he told reporters here that it is up to the high command to take a decision on reorganising the party and changing the KPCC president.

“If they (AICC) ask me to step down, I will obey their command as a loyal and obedient party worker,” he said.

Sudhakaran said he had no problems with the party and fully satisfied with his work. “I have no complaints and am satisfied with my work. The party has given me most of the important positions,” he said.

Sudhakaran said he was not a person with any emotional conflict. “I am a contented person without any fear or concern about my position,” the KPCC chief said.

Media reports from Delhi have suggested that the AICC is planning to reorganise the state unit ahead of the local body elections this year and the assembly elections due in 2026.

A discussion on reorganisation of the Kerala PCC had taken place a few weeks ago when AICC general secretary in charge of the state, Deepa Dasmunsi, held separate talks with several state leaders.

Sudhakaran had then complained to the AICC that he was kept in the dark about the talks, after which the party high command temporarily shelved the idea.

Congress high command has now called all important leaders from the state, including MPs, for a discussion on the preparations for the upcoming polls on Thursday, party sources said. PTI

