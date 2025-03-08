Kozhikode replaces Thiruvananthapuram in Jamia exam centre list: Reports

The Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) in Delhi has added Kozhikode (Calicut) to its list of entrance test centres after removing Thiruvananthapuram, vice-chancellor Mazhar Asif has reportedly clarified.

The varsity faced severe flak from netizens, including Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, on Friday (March 7) for removing Kerala’s capital city from the list, especially since it was the only such centre in entire southern India.

Moreover, the university added two more test centres in north and central India to its list: Malegaon in Maharashtra and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: Jamia students allege university posted personal details on campus gates amid protests

JMI’s exam centres last year included Delhi, Srinagar, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. Calicut used to be an exam centre till 2020, but from 2021 onwards, it was changed to Thiruvananthapuram.

MPs raise objection

Tharoor tweeted that Thiruvananthapuram had “at least 550 students taking the exams”, and wondered whether JMI has “decided it doesn’t want south Indian students”.

IUML’s Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran on Friday wrote to the VC on the issue. “For several years, JMI has provided an entrance test centre in Kerala, either in Thiruvananthapuram or Calicut, facilitating students from the state to appear for examinations without excessive financial and logistical burdens. However, with the removal of this centre from the prospectus this year, over 2000 students from Kerala who intended to apply for various programs at JMI are now left in distress.”

Also read: No slogans against PM Modi, constitutional dignitaries: Jamia warns students

In 2023, too, JMI had suddenly removed Srinagar as an exam centre for some programmes as fewer than 50 students had applied from it.