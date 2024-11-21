Malayalam actor Meghanadhan dies at 60

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 21 (PTI) Noted Malayalam film and serial actor Meghanadhan, known for his villainous roles, passed away at a hospital here in the early hours of Thursday, according to film industry sources.

He was 60.

He died at 2 am while undergoing treatment for respiratory-related ailments, they said.

Meghanadhan was the son of the renowned actor Balan K Nair.

He appeared in over 50 films, including notable works such as Chamayam, Chenkol, and Ee Puzhayum Kadannu.

Meghanadhan began his acting career in 1983 with the film Astram, directed by P N Menon.

He gained prominence by portraying villainous roles in Malayalam cinema. PTI

