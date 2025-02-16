Kottayam ragging case | Kerala nursing council bars accused from continuing studies

The Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council (KNMC) on Saturday (February 15) decided to bar the five accused in the ragging case at Government Nursing College, Kottayam, from continuing their education.

All the accused are third-year students of the college. One of the council members described the act of ragging as “extremely cruel” while stating that it could not be justified. Usha Devi, another council member said, “We will never justify the incident. Allowing such individuals into the nursing profession would be a disaster.”

Preliminary probe

“Through the District Health Services (DHS), we will inform the government of our decision, which will also be conveyed to the college authorities,” she added.

The council’s ruling came a day after the Kerala Health Minister promised strict action against the accused.

The Directorate of Medical Education conducted a preliminary enquiry following the directions of Health Minister Veena Geroge. Principal Sulekha AT and Assistant Professor Ajeesh P Mani, who was also the hostel in-charge, were suspended. The hospital’s housekeeper-cum-security staff was also ordered to be promptly removed.

Knives recovered

The police said that more students are coming out with stories of being ragged by the accused, and mentioned that they found knives and stones in the senior students’ dorm rooms.

Five third-year students—Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21)—were arrested in connection with the case.