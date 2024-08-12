Kochi’s last Paradesi Jew woman dies; nephew now only surviving member

The last woman from the Paradesi (foreign) Jewish community in Kochi has died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Mattancherry.

Her nephew, Keith Hallegua (65), is the lone Paradesi Jewish community member in Kochi now, MC Praveen, the trustee of the Paradesi Synagogue in Kochi, said.

End of an era

Queenie Hallegua (89) died around 6.30 am on Sunday (August 11) and her funeral was held at the Jewish cemetery in Kochi following the rituals of the community, family sources said.

She is survived by a son and a daughter, both of whom are settled in the US.

“She had been unwell for some time. Her children came down to be with her as her health deteriorated. Now, there will be a seven-day mourning. After that, in 11 months, they will build a tomb in memory of her,” said Praveen.

Funeral follows traditions

According to Jewish culture, 10 male members are required for such ceremonies, and the funeral was held following the tradition.

Two Jews, who were in Fort Kochi as tourists, also took part in the funeral, he said.

History of Paradesi Jews

The Paradesi Jews in Kochi mostly came from Baghdad, Babylon, the Netherlands, and Spain. Over the decades, all of them have left Kochi, and Keith now remains the only surviving member in this Kerala city.

Queenie’s father S Koder introduced electricity distribution in Kochi city. He was also the first to introduce the boat service in Kochi and is also credited with setting up the first department store in Kerala.

Her grandfather, Shabdai Samuel Koder, was an Iraqi immigrant who set up the Koder House in Kochi. This historic, three-story Jewish bungalow, renowned for its Portuguese architecture, is now a four-star hotel.

Paradesi Synagogue

Queenie was reportedly the warden and managing trustee of the 456-year-old Paradesi Synagogue from 2102 to 2018. The synagogue, located in Mattancherry Jew Town near Kochi, is a historic site that attracts tourists.

It was built in 1568 AD by Samuel Castiel, David Belila, and Joseph Levi for the flourishing Paradesi Jewish community in Cochin. It is the oldest active synagogue in the Commonwealth of Nations.

Queenie was also a managing partner of S Koder Pvt Ltd until 2011.

(With agency inputs)