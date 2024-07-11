Kerala’s Vizhinjam port makes history as it receives first mothership

A 300-metre mothership with nearly 2,000 containers berthed at the Vizhinjam seaport in Kerala on Thursday, making the first arrival of such a gigantic vessel at India’s largest transhipment port.

The cargo ship, San Fernando, got a traditional water salute from four tugs, which piloted it to the dock.

Grand welcome

It will offload 1,900 containers on Friday, with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan launching the port's first phase of operations.

The containers will be transferred to other ships and transported to other ports in the country and abroad.

Those present to receive the mothership on Thursday included Kerala ports minister VN Vasavan, officials from the Adani Port and state government officials.

Friday event

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by several dignitaries including Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Central and state ministers, officials and members of the public.

"The dream is approaching the shore. The first mothership is reaching Kerala's Vizhinjam port. San Fernando will be officially welcomed on behalf of Kerala tomorrow," Vijayan said on Facebook.

Equipped with modern equipment and advanced automation and IT systems, Vizhinjam will be India's first semi-automated port. It is tipped to be fully commissioned in September or October.