Kerala: Why two IAS officers were suspended and what it means politically

The shocking suspension of two IAS officers in Kerala has sparked discussions on discipline and accountability in Kerala’s IAS ranks, especially on the boundaries between personal expression and professional decorum.

The government’s decision may serve as a precedent for addressing similar issues in the future, as it seeks to maintain unity and impartiality within the administration.

In a notable disciplinary move, the Kerala government suspended two senior IAS officers, K Gopalakrishnan, the director of industries and commerce, and N Prasanth, special secretary of the agriculture department, who have been at the centre of two recent controversies. The suspensions come amidst escalating tensions over communal divisions among the Kerala IAS cadre.

Sowing disunity

The controversy involving K Gopalakrishnan, a 2013-batch officer, erupted after the formation of a WhatsApp group named “Mallu Hindu Officers” on October 30, which allegedly included only Hindu IAS officers in Kerala. Gopalakrishnan claimed his phone had been hacked and that he was not responsible for creating the group.

However, a government investigation revealed no evidence of hacking; in fact, the report noted that Gopalakrishnan had repeatedly reset his phone before submitting it for forensic analysis. Authorities believe that the group’s formation aimed to create divisions within the state’s IAS cadre along communal lines.

“The government, prima facie, is of the view that the said WhatsApp Group created by Shri Gopalakrishnan K, IAS, was intended to foment division, sow disunity and break the solidarity within the cadres of the All-India Services in the state. It was also prima facie found to be creating communal formations and alignments within the cadres of the All-India Services in the state,” read the suspension order.

Also read: Kerala govt suspends two IAS officers for violation of discipline

'Grave indiscipline'

Meanwhile, N Prasanth, a 2007-batch officer, drew attention after launching a series of critical social media posts against additional chief secretary, A Jayathilak, a senior IAS officer.

Prasanth’s outburst was reportedly triggered by a story in the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi detailing a report Jayathilak had submitted to the Chief Minister regarding missing files during Prasanth’s tenure at UNNATHI, a state agency for SC/ST welfare. Prasanth accused Jayathilak of using his position to influence media coverage against him, calling him a "special reporter" for Mathrubhumi.

The suspension order served to N Prasanth read, “The Government is prima facie satisfied that these remarks of Shri Prasanth N, IAS, amount to grave indiscipline and that such remarks undermine the public image of the administrative machinery in the state. The remarks prima facie also has the potential of creating divisiveness and disaffection in the Indian Administrative Service in the State that can also affect service to the public. These remarks are prima facie further found to be unbecoming of an officer borne in the cadre of the Indian Administrative Service.”

However, N Prasanth was in no mood to relent. Responding to his suspension, he remarked that this was the first suspension he’d faced in his life, not just in his career. Prasanth defended his actions and his social media posts through the media.

“I believe in the Constitution, and it doesn’t require us to always speak nicely. Language has literary and cinematic expressions, and there’s nothing wrong with using them,” he told reporters, adding that he will respond in detail once he received the suspension documents.

Reacting to the two suspension orders, a retired chief secretary told The Federal that the two cases are different.

"The case against Prasanth primarily involves insubordination, while the other remains unclear at this stage. The main reason is not yet clear. In any case, the suspension was the right action by the government, though we cannot comment on the future course of action," he said.

Also read: Kerala govt to probe formation of WhatsApp group for Hindu IAS officers

Controversial figure

Meanwhile, with over 300,000 followers on Facebook and 50,000 on Instagram, N Prasanth, who goes by the moniker ‘Collector Bro’, a title, he also used for his published book, has always attracted controversy.

His social media activity has drawn criticism from politicians in the past, but the bureaucrat stands by his beliefs that platforms like Facebook provide a direct way to connect with the public. While Prasanth has typically shared a liberal worldview, his more recent posts have veered toward a centrist stance, increasing scrutiny of his online presence.

Prasanth has previously landed in hot water for his outspoken remarks. One notable instance was when he criticised and ridiculed Kozhikode MP and Congress leader M K Raghavan, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reprimand him, which led to Prasanth issuing an apology.

Later, he found himself at the centre of another controversy after a photo surfaced showing him with Monson Mavunkal, a conman who had been arrested and jailed. The latest issue involves Prasanth’s allegedly indecent criticism of a female journalist on Facebook, further fuelling public scrutiny of his actions.

Former minister J Mercykutty Amma has come out strongly against N Prasanth, accusing him of playing a pivotal role in a political conspiracy with Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala in 2021. Mercykutty claimed that the corruption charges levelled against her in connection with the "deep-sea fishing deal" were orchestrated by Prasanth.

Further, she alleged that Prasanth, who had served as Chennithala’s private secretary, aimed to bolster the UDF’s position in coastal constituencies ahead of the 2021 elections. These accusations, along with Prasanth’s controversial social media posts, may have contributed to the action taken against him by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Also read: Kerala WhatsApp group row: IAS officer’s phone reset, ‘unclear’ whether hacked

More serious

On the other hand, K Gopalakrishnan's offence appears to be more serious in nature, as the formation of a WhatsApp group exclusively for Hindu IAS officers is likely to be seen as ‘divisive’ by the government. The creation of such a group, which sought to foster communal alignments within the administrative cadre, is not something the government is likely to take lightly, especially given its potential to undermine unity within the civil service.

Gopalakrishnan's actions come at a time when several senior IAS and IPS officers in Kerala are facing accusations of having ties with the ruling BJP and the Sangh Parivar, driven by both political and personal motivations.

This has raised questions about the influence of national politics on the state bureaucracy. It will be interesting to see how the LDF government navigates this issue, particularly given that civil services are governed by the Union government, which may complicate matters for the state administration in terms of disciplinary actions and governance.