Wayanad: Suspected man-eating tiger found dead in forest

Kerala’s Forest Department on Monday (January 27, 2025) confirmed the death of the tiger that was suspected of killing a woman in Wayanad last week.

Forest Minister AK Saseendran’s office said a team of wildlife enforcers that was on patrol found the suspected man-eater fatally injured in the Peelavakavu area at about 2.30 am on Monday (January 27).

On Sunday (January 26), the Kerala government had officially declared that the tiger was responsible for the death of a woman at an estate in Wayanad and ordered that it be shot dead.

Attacks by tiger

The tragic incident occurred on Friday (January 24) when a 47-year-old plantation worker, Radha, was mauled by the tiger while plucking coffee in the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village, Wayanad.

The same tiger on Sunday also attacked a forest officer Jayasurya, a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) that was deployed to patrol the area.

Forest Minister Saseendran said that this was the first time in Kerala that a tiger had been declared a man-eater. He said the decision was made after assessing the tiger’s repeated attacks and the increasing threat it posed to human lives.

Saseendran said that the decision was taken after a high-level meeting convened on the Chief Minister’s directive and after consulting with the Advocate General and other legal experts.

Order to capture or kill

The forest department issued an order to capture or kill the tiger, and prohibitory orders were enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent public gatherings in four divisions of Mananthavady municipality until the tiger was captured.

The tiger attacks had also sparked protests on Friday, with locals initially preventing the victim’s remains from being taken for postmortem until authorities assured them of measures to ensure public safety and capture or kill the tiger.

