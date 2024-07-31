Kerala was warned a week before landslides, says Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Kerala of ignoring the Centre’s early warning over potential landslides, saying the death toll could have been minimised had the state taken early steps.

He told the Rajya Sabha that the Kerala government was given the warning on July 23, a full one week before devastating landslides as well as flash floods hit Wayanad, leaving more than 150 people dead.

NDRF teams sent early

He said the Central government had also dispatched nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Kerala after heavy rainfalls were predicted in the state.

"Nine NDRF teams were sent in Kerala in advance. The Kerala government did not evacuate people in time," Shah said.

"India is among four countries that can provide warning on natural disasters at least seven days in advance," he added.

Shah blames Kerala govt

More than 200 people have also been injured in the landslides in Wayanad district on Tuesday. Rescuers are looking for some 180 who are missing.

Shah said the deaths could have been minimised if only the Kerala government had become alert following the arrival of the NDRF teams.

"The Narendra Modi government is standing like a rock with the Kerala government and the people to deal with the Wayanad tragedy," he said.

‘Early warnings not heeded’

Shah criticised the opposition for questioning the Central government's early warning systems and its response to the tragedy.

He said several states, including Odisha and Gujarat, used the early warnings provided by the Centre to reduce impact of natural calamities like cyclone.

Had the Kerala government got itself alerted and acted as soon as NDRF teams landed there, the losses could have been minimised, the minister said.