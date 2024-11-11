Kerala Waqf land dispute: Munambam protesters seek ‘permanent solution’

Kochi, Nov 11 (PTI) Protesters from Munambam village in Ernakulam district urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to find a lasting solution to their ongoing land dispute with the Waqf Board, as their protest entered its 30th day.

A delegation led by Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil of the Kottappuram Diocese and Joseph Benny, convenor of the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti, met with the Chief Minister during his visit to Kochi.

After the meeting, Joseph Benny stated, "The Chief Minister informed us that the government is working on a permanent resolution. We are hopeful of a favourable outcome after the high-level committee meeting scheduled for November 22." However, the protesters said their relay fast would continue.

"We are peacefully striking in front of Velankanni Matha Church in Munambam, and we will continue until a permanent solution is reached," said a protest leader.

Members of the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti warned of extended protests if the issue remains unresolved.

Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan also attended the talks.

After the meeting, Minister P Rajeeve said, "The government will not evict anyone; we are working towards a permanent solution." Further, he added that a high-level meeting, initially scheduled earlier, was postponed to November 22 due to the state by-polls.

The ongoing protests in Munambam over Waqf land claims have intensified, with the Syro-Malabar Church organising solidarity events across 1,000 churches on Sunday.

Residents in Cherai and Munambam allege that the "Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming" their land and property, despite residents holding registered deeds and land tax receipts.

The Munambam land dispute has become a key issue in by-poll campaigns, with BJP leaders, criticising both the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF.

The UDF and LDF recently passed a unanimous resolution in the state assembly opposing the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which challenges provisions in the existing Waqf law.

In opposition to the bill, the Church claims that properties held by Christian families for generations in Cherai and Munambam, have been "unlawfully claimed" by the Waqf Board under provisions of the current Act.

Recently, Deepika, a daily backed by the Syro-Malabar Church, published an editorial criticising the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF, accusing them of passing a resolution in the Assembly "to protect the Waqf law without acknowledging the struggles of the affected people." PTI

