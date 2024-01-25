Kerala wants new dam to replace Mullaperiyar for people’s safety

Kerala needs to build a new dam to replace the existing over a century-old reservoir on river Mullaperiyar to ensure the safety of the lakhs of people living downstream, the government said on Thursday.



"My government is of the view that the construction of a new dam, conforming to recent standards of design and construction, in the downstream reaches of the existing Mullaperiyar dam is the only solution for protecting the safety of lakhs of people living downstream," said an address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan which he did not read out in full in the Assembly.

Poor construction

The address said the dam's front and rear faces were constructed with uncoursed rubble masonry in lime mortar while the central core constructed with lime-surkhi concrete.

While Tamil Nadu insists that the dam was absolutely safe, Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure that first came up in Idukki district in 1895.

Idukki floods

The governor on Thursday skipped major parts of the address including about the Mullaperiyar Dam, over which Kerala is locked in a battle with Tamil Nadu.

"Taking into account the excessive and erratic rainfall and floods during the monsoon seasons in 2018-21, particularly in Idukki district, the only solution lies in constructing a new dam which assures water to Tamil Nadu and safety to the people of Kerala living in the downstream region," the address said.

The address said Kerala had expressed this view in all related forums and will take all steps for an amicable settlement with Tamil Nadu.