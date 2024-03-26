Kerala: UDF accuses govt, police of trying to save those responsible for vet student's death

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 26 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Tuesday accused the Left government in Kerala and the police of trying to save those responsible for the death of a student of the state-run College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Wayanad by delaying the transfer of the case to the CBI.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan alleged that by delaying the handover of the case to the CBI, the state government and the police were also trying to destroy evidence in the case.

His statements on his Facebook page came after the father of 20-year-old Sidharthan JS, who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18, met Satheesan at his official residence at Cantonment House here.

The opposition leader, in his post, said that Sidharthan's father -- Jayaprakash -- and family were worried that the alleged killers of the student were being protected by the government, police and CPI(M) leaders.

Satheesan said that all support would be extended to Sidharathan's family in their fight to bring those responsible for the student's death to justice.

He also claimed that the protests by the opposition's student, youth and women's organizations and the pressure of the coming election were the factors that forced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to decide to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

The move to sabotage the case will be resisted at all costs, he added.

After meeting Satheesan, the father spoke to reporters and claimed that his son was being harassed for eight months before his death according to a news report after Sidharathan's death.

He also claimed that various senior SFI leaders were "camping" at the college for several months and his son was allegedly made to strip sit on his knees.

"They were all aware of what was going on. They could have put an end to it back then. I cannot believe that the senior SFI leaders were unaware of what was happening there," he said.

He further said that he came to meet Satheesan as he has faith in the opposition leader who has been helping him right from the start.

"I can go and meet someone whom I can trust. Actually, I should be going to the party ruling the state and seeking justice. But, I am not going there as everyone knows what will happen if I do. I came to meet him (Satheesan) as I was 100 per cent confident he would help me," the father said.

The victim's father also claimed that some women students were also named in the anti-ragging squad's report, but no police action has been taken against them or the dean.

On Monday, a controversial order issued by the college reinstating 33 students who had been suspended earlier in connection with the student's death was cancelled after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan intervened.

On learning about the incident, Khan directed the Vice Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad, P C Saseendran, to cancel the order reinstating the students suspended for their alleged link to the death of Sidharathan, official sources said.

After Sidharthan's death, his family and friends alleged that he was subjected to cruel ragging by fellow students, including activists of CPI (M)'s students' outfit, SFI.

As the death triggered a huge political row in the state, CM Vijayan had on March 9 announced a CBI probe into the incident. PTI

