Kerala techie Sharanya says she will trek again; her account sparks debate

She spent four days alone in a rain-drenched forest without food, her phone battery dead, and only fireflies for company. Kerala trekker GS Sharanya, who was found deep inside the Tadiandamol hills in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Sunday night after losing her way, says she is ready to return to the forest again.

She came back not with fear, but with a story marked by resilience and quiet awe. Speaking from her home in Nadapuram, the 36-year-old IT professional from Kozhikode said trekking remains her passion, even though her parents are not supportive of it.



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Sharanya, who lost her way on April 2 during a trek, survived by drinking water from a forest stream, navigating steep terrain and intermittent rain before rescuers located her after an intensive search on Sunday.

How she survived in the wild

Recounting her days in isolation, Sharanya spoke less of hardship and more of the strange, almost surreal companionship the forest offered her. As darkness fell each evening, the forest came alive in flickers of light, she said.

“By evening, fireflies would fill the whole forest. There was moonlight, and the sky was so clear. I could see stars ...,” she said.

With no food, she relied entirely on water from a nearby stream. “I only had a jacket, a phone, and a 500 ml bottle. The mobile phone soon ran out of battery, but there was plenty of water from the stream,” she added.

Trusting her instincts, she chose to stay on rocky outcrops, believing they were safer from wild animals that might come to drink water.

Holding on without panic

The nights brought unfamiliar sounds, including the hum of cicadas, but she never encountered any wild animals. Despite the uncertainty, Sharanya said she did not panic. Instead, she remained hopeful that help would come.

Through rain and rough terrain, she moved when possible and stayed in open areas to increase her chances of being spotted by drones or search teams.

Her ordeal began when she got separated from her 10-member trekking group after taking a different route while descending.

Rescue and return home

Her last contact was a call to a homestay in Kakkabe village, where she said she was lost. Soon after, her phone battery died, cutting her off completely.

A large-scale search operation followed, involving forest officials, the Anti-Naxal Squad, and local tribal communities, with thermal drones deployed under Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s direction.

After four days, she was spotted in a rarely accessed part of the forest by local residents. When rescuers reached her, Sharanya walked out calmly, even smiling after days of isolation.

Back, but questions arise

She returned to Nadapuram on Sunday night to an emotional welcome. Her mother, who had waited anxiously, said she never lost hope. “I knew she would come back,” she said.



Also read | Lost but unafraid: Kerala trekker unfazed after spending 3 days alone in Kodagu forest

For Sharanya, the experience was not just about survival but also personal strength. Despite the hunger, rain, and isolation, her spirit of adventure remains intact.

When asked about her next trek, she said, “Maybe after the summer season.”

However, her account has sparked debate online, with some travellers questioning its authenticity and wondering whether it could be a publicity stunt.

Sharanya’s account vs scepticism

Mountaineer Shaikh Hassan Khan expressed doubts about her account, saying her condition and behaviour did not align with typical survival experiences in the forest.

Hassan said surviving in a forest is inherently frightening, regardless of one’s confidence, and questioned her calm demeanour. He argued that someone in such a situation would typically try to attract attention by making noise or actively searching for known trekking paths.

He also pointed out inconsistencies, noting that she claimed to have stayed in one place, waiting to be spotted by drones, despite her injury and theharsh weather.

According to him, her mental state and physical condition did not reflect someone who had endured days without food in a forest, raising doubts about parts of her account. Many online users joined the debate, with some supporting Khan's doubts and others backing Sharanya's views.



