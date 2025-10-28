Kerala to declare itself free of extreme poverty: A moment of pride and questions

When Kerala marks its Foundation Day on November 1, the state is poised to make a historic declaration that it has eradicated extreme poverty. The announcement, to be made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is being hailed as a social milestone that places Kerala far ahead of the national curve. Yet, as the celebration builds, quiet questions surface: What does “extreme poverty” mean in today’s Kerala, and how fully has it been overcome?



The claim rests on data from the Navakerala Mission’s multi-dimensional poverty identification survey. According to official figures, out of 64.4 lakh families surveyed across the state, fewer than 64,006 were found to fall under the “extreme poverty” category, less than 0.3 per cent. Of these, 4,421 individuals were reported deceased, 261 families had migrated out of the state, and duplicate entries were eliminated, bringing the final tally to 59,286 families. Officials say that most of these households are already being rehabilitated through various welfare schemes, paving the way for the state to declare the complete eradication of extreme poverty.

Holistic poverty eradication model

The term “extreme poverty” here doesn’t merely refer to income levels. The state’s evaluation considered nine dimensions, ranging from housing, health, education, and food security to access to drinking water, electricity, and social inclusion. A family lacking in more than five of these indicators was categorised as living in extreme poverty.

Officials describe the exercise as the most comprehensive since the landmark Kudumbashree and People’s Plan initiatives of the late 1990s. “We have gone beyond the narrow definitions of income poverty to include social and human deprivation,” said MB Rajesh, Kerala’s Minister for Local Self Government. “The idea is not just to count the poor, but to ensure targeted intervention that uplifts them sustainably. Until now, China has been the only country in the world to attempt a programme aimed at eradicating extreme poverty. As no other state in India has implemented such an initiative, Kerala’s achievement of becoming a state free from extreme poverty could well become another model for the world.”



“The declaration on November 1 does not, in any sense, signify the absolute end of poverty in Kerala. This is because poverty, by its very nature, is not a static condition. When poverty at one level is addressed and overcome, the responsibility of confronting its next and more complex manifestations inevitably falls upon society,” opines Dr R Ramakumar, noted economist and member of Kerala State Planning Board.

“As Kerala’s per capita income continues to rise, it becomes essential to recalibrate the poverty line at a higher threshold, identify those who now fall below it, and initiate fresh efforts to lift them up. Once that stage is achieved, another level of deprivation will emerge, demanding renewed attention and intervention. In this way, poverty eradication must be seen not as a one-time accomplishment, but as an ongoing and evolving process intrinsic to social development, one that continues until class distinctions themselves are erased,” explains Dr Ramakumar.

Kerala’s multi-layered welfare success

From the early land reforms and public distribution system to the Kudumbashree network empowering women, the foundation was built on redistribution and inclusion. Local governance reforms gave gram panchayats authority and resources to identify and support vulnerable households. Over time, the welfare architecture expanded to include pensions, housing, health insurance, and employment schemes that reached deep into rural and coastal communities.



This layered welfare system, funded substantially from the state exchequer, is what underpins Kerala’s claim today. According to the government, nearly ₹2,000 crore has been earmarked in recent years specifically for poverty eradication programmes, many of which target elderly, single women, and differently-abled individuals, the groups most likely to fall through traditional safety nets.

The process that led to this declaration began in 2022, when the Nava Keralam campaign initiated a door-to-door survey to identify families facing multi-dimensional deprivation. Each household’s access to 21 basic amenities was verified by local volunteers and cross-checked by panchayats. Those classified as “extreme poor” were included in special rehabilitation plans covering housing, livelihood assistance, and access to welfare schemes.

By mid-2024, the government claimed that 99.8 per cent of identified families had been “lifted out” of extreme poverty conditions.

Sustainability remains key challenge

Kerala’s impending declaration stands in stark contrast to national poverty figures. According to NITI Aayog’s 2023 Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index, around 11.3 per cent of Indians remain poor by similar parameters. In that list, Kerala had already emerged as the best-performing state, with only 0.55 per cent of its population falling below the threshold.







While other states still struggle with gaps in basic access, from schooling to sanitation, Kerala’s model showcases what sustained public spending and local empowerment can achieve. Yet the financial burden of maintaining such a welfare state continues to weigh heavily on its fiscal health.



Experts point to new vulnerabilities emerging from urban poverty, migrant labour, and the gig economy. Climate change too threatens to create fresh pockets of deprivation as seen in coastal erosion, floods, and agrarian distress.

As the chief minister makes the formal declaration on November 1, the optics will be powerful – a state celebrating not just progress but a vision of dignity for all citizens. Still, the real test lies in sustaining that achievement.

Postscript: In May 2024, while reporting on the same extreme poverty eradication project, this reporter met 85-year-old Kunjammu, a cancer survivor from Idukki, abandoned by her children and selling plastic pens at Kochi’s traffic signals. As the state now prepares to declare itself free of extreme poverty, I tried to find her again. After several days of inquiries, I learned that she had passed away last January. Her body was taken to her eldest son’s home — one among the 4,421 deceased listed in the state’s final count of those once classified as living in extreme poverty.